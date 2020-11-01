Kids are now in school at majority of nation’s biggest districts — just as COVID cases surge

The U.S. has entered a second round of back-to-school, just as the coronavirus surges around the nation.

In smaller school districts, careful in-person reopenings in August and September didn’t lead to an explosion of COVID-19 cases. And now, the country's largest school systems, which had largely eschewed in-person instruction, are venturing partially back into the classroom.

The majority of the 15 largest districts in the nation now have at least some students in school buildings. Only two of those districts had any form of in-person learning as of early September.

Large schools had faced bigger hurdles than smaller ones as they waited out case spikes in major cities and concerns grew about possible outbreaks in school buildings. Now, as several major districts have decided to try to meet in person, rising COVID-19 cases again threaten their efforts.

"Any district that hasn't already introduced in-person learning is facing serious headwinds" to doing so anytime soon, said Dennis Roche, president of Burbio, an organization that's tracking school calendars and reopening plans nationwide.

District leaders, teachers and parents debated for months how safe it was to reopen schools. Teachers unions organized against in-person learning, while parents came down on both sides of the issue, concerned both about virus spread and about their students' well-being and learning loss.

Even before COVID, reading scores dropped: Will high school seniors be ready for graduation?

Kris Reddout, a fifth grade teacher, attends a Utah Safe Schools Mask-In urging the governor's leadership in school reopening during a rally July 23 in Salt Lake City. More

The schools that jumped into reopening in August and September were largely smaller, whiter and wealthier than the country's biggest districts. That didn't give larger districts — which serve far more low-income families and people of color, for whom virus deaths have been higher — enough data to make decisions.

Even scientists were split on the issue. That's in part because there's no federal effort to track COVID-19 cases in schools. But schools were determined to reopen if community spread stayed manageable, because keeping them closed, experts say, could harm children both educationally and developmentally.

Rising infections

In many schools, reopening is going smoothly. Across the country, the number of students attending virtual-only school has decreased by 25 percentage points since Labor Day, according to Burbio.

Georgia's Columbia County schools, a midsized district of about 27,000 students, have given the option to elementary students to attend classes in person every day for at least 13 or 14 weeks now, said parent Ashley Reese.

A Columbia County student returns to Evans Middle School in August 2020. More

Her daughters attend kindergarten and fifth grade at River Ridge Elementary, and she chose in-person learning from the start. The district has had some cases of COVID-19, but schools have not shut down, Reese said.

"It's been wonderful to have them at school," she said. "They wear masks every day. It's just normal now."

But many of the largest districts that tiptoed into reopening in recent weeks have already reverted to online instruction because of rising infections.

Officials at the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest school system, told the Los Angeles Times Wednesday that campuses are unlikely to reopen before January. The reason: a recent rise in COVID-19 infection rates – which are unlikely to drop in the next two months.

Story continues