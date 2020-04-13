Your Kids Will Love This Free, 30-Minute Music Class (No Instruments Required!)

Coming up with ways to entertain your kids throughout the day—particularly when you’re stuck indoors—can be tricky. Coloring? That lasted 10 minutes. A make-your-own-slime science experiment? Ditto. Reading time? Turns out, reading The Very Hungry Caterpillar three times in a row only takes…uh, five minutes. One thing that will keep their attention, we’ve learned (beyond screentime)? An interactive music class. That’s why we’ve partnered with New York-based children’s club Union Square Play to bring you just that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the video above, music instructor Alyssa Easterly will guide you and your kids through a free, 30-minute class, where you can use everyday household objects to play all kinds of songs. No instruments or musical skills necessary—just the desire to have a good time (and get loud).

Easterly suggests grabbing some chopsticks, cups and a saucepot, if you have them, though you could also make music with spoons, bowls and canned vegetables. Feel free to get creative with it: two boxes of Tic Tacs can make for awesome maracas and an upside-down muffin tin can make for a great set of drums.

Just don’t be surprised if you grab a set of chopsticks and start rocking out, too.

RELATED: How Does Homeschooling Work, Anyway?