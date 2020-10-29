Kids Help Phone, Vale partnership aims to help students with anxiety during pandemic

Kids Help Phone and Vale Canada will be working together on the Counsellor in the Classroom program to help students across Manitoba who are facing anxiety while attending school during the pandemic.

The program is offered to 10 schools across Manitoba in Winnipeg, Flin Flon, Thompson, Stonewall and Lorette.

Research has shown that one in three youths reached out to Kids Help Phone during this time via text because they feel distressed at the thought of returning to school.

“We saw a lot of demand come through Kids Help Phone and our service volume has gone up by 112%. That is a direct reflection of COVID-19,” said Jenny Yuen, Kids Help Phone’s Vice President of National Partnerships and Chief Community Officer on Thursday.

“As we head back to school, we realized that it may be back to school but not back to normal. There was a tremendous amount of anxiety from students, educators and parents on what was the right decision about sending kids back to school.”

The program will allow Grade 6 to Grade t students to participate in mental health and well-being lessons followed by a 45-minute phone conversation between the class and a Kids Help Phone professional counsellor.

Back-to-school stress is the third-highest reported issue behind loneliness and general mental health. This anxiety remains today as people are still settling to what their back to school routine looks like.

Counsellor in the Classroom program’s objective is to help students learn about mental health as well as encourage well-being and de-stigmatize help-seeking behaviours. Their goal is also to be able to deliver this program to every young person in every community across Canada.

Kids Help Phone has worked with the Ministry of Education to develop the curriculum for the program. The program will last for the whole school year.

“It is targeted to the middle school age group, realizing that it is a critical time when they go through changes in relationships and body image. It is intended to promote help-seeking behaviour and help them understand what mental health looks like,” said Yuen.

“The program itself is designed to educate young people about mental health and how it is relative to physical health. It also talks on who you can go to for support and identifying some of the trusted resources like Kids Help Phone.”

Yuen wants youths to know that it is alright to ask for help and that they do not have to be in crisis to do so.

The program is funded by a $180,000 donation over the past three years from Vale Canada. The funding supports program delivery in the communities where it operates in Canada.

“Vale is proud to support Kids Help Phone’s Counsellor in the Classroom program,” said Brittney Price, manager of corporate affairs and sustainability for Vale’s North Atlantic Operations in a press release.

“It is well-aligned with our focus on supporting and maintaining the mental health of our employees, their families and the communities where we operate.”

Kids Help Phone services are available 24/7 by phone at 1-800-6686868 or text at 686868. They also offer bilingual e-mental health solutions for young people at kidshelphone.ca.

Nicole Wong is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

