Politics Is So Scary Now Kids Want To Dress Up As Politicians For Halloween

No, it’s not even Halloween yet – though you’d be forgiven for thinking it was given the week of shocks we’ve had.

However, two kids are already vying for best dress-up of 2020 with their scarily accurate takes on two of our political leaders.

Jacob Ferguson, seven, from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, nailed such a spot-on impression of Nicola Sturgeon at one of her coronavirus press conferences that even the Scottish first minister was singing his praises.

“Ye were telt, stay in the hoose, nai parties, save lives,” Jacob as mini-Sturgeon says, in a video that has since gone viral – before hobbling off camera, complaining: “Och, my feet are killing me, where’s my clicky pen? Frank, get the door. I want a haggis supper, and make sure it’s deep fried.”

Our 7 year old son asked to be Nicola for hallowe’en. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all @NicolaSturgeon @JaneyGodley #nicolasturgeon pic.twitter.com/Kbhp8z3yDB — Alyson Welsh (@welsh_alyson) October 30, 2020

Jacob’s mum, doctor Alyson Welsh, posted the video of her son on Friday – dolled up in a blond wig and the kind of snappy look we’ve come to expect from Sturgeon in her regular Coronavirus briefings.

“It’s all gone a bit crazy and we’re a bit overwhelmed!” Welsh told HuffPost UK.

Jacob has clearly been putting his classes at Glasgow’s UKTheatreSchool to good use. “The wig was the only item we had to buy. The dress is mine and the shoes belong to his cousin,” she added of his costume.

The Scottish first minister was quick to Tweet that the “wee star” had made her day, even suggesting they could “draft him in for the daily briefings”, while Scottish comic Janey Godley reshared the video, saying: “This is the best ever.”

Thank you @welsh_alyson - this has made me smile and given me a much needed laugh this morning. What a wee star - I think we might draft him in for the daily briefings! https://t.co/P4jvd3CGAZ — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 30, 2020

A blond wig was also a key costume component for 10-year-old Milo’s Halloween look below – only, in his case, as he was dressing up as prime minister Boris Johnson, there was no need for a hairbrush.

Mum Jayne Cherrington-Cook, who lives in Kent, posted his picture on Instagram, along with her son’s pointed comments. “Most kids when asked to dress up in a terrifying Halloween costume for school: I want to be a witch/zombie/werewolf. My son: I want to be Boris Johnson – I mean is there anything scarier than that fool?“

View photos Milo Cherrington-Cook as Boris Johnson (Photo: Supplied) More

Commenters suggested Milo also had Johnson’s trademark hand gestures down to a tee. “All his teachers asked for selfies with him,” his mum added.

“He did think of being Trump but didn’t want to have to wear orange face paint!!!”

What is your kid dressing up at this Halloween? Email us at ukparents@huffpost.com to share your story and pictures.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.