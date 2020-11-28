These Kids' Drawings Of Covid Are Genuinely Hilarious

Young kids have been channelling their creative sides as a way to show what they think Covid-19 looks like. And in one child’s imagination, it bears an eerie similarity to a dog with three eyes.

The project aims to help parents and carers begin conversations about the pandemic with their kids.

“There will be thousands of kids across the UK that are just becoming aware of what’s happening and are probably asking difficult questions,” said Patrick Tonks, creative director at Great Bean Bags, who started the project. “They might even be scared and confused.

“There’s no denying 2020 has been a terrible year for many of us. In an attempt to embrace the situation we are all in, we wanted to see the pandemic through the eyes of children and get an insight to how they view what’s going on.”

One drawing came with the caption: “No rainbow, no touching people, no touching flowers, no touching birds and no touching leaves”. We relate.

This is what coronavirus looks like.

It’s a good idea, in general, to get your child to draw or paint whatever they’re worried about. Child clinical psychologist Lucy Russell said it can help them find the words for something they find hard to describe, or ask about.

“Often a child’s reactions to such an event will mirror the parent(s),” she told HuffPost UK. “So, if parents are able to stay calm and continue with life in as normal a way as possible, then the child will (very likely) pick up on all the verbal and non-verbal signs of containment and be able to do the same.

“Adults should communicate the implications of the virus in the context of ensuring the child feels safe and contained.”

Coronavirus, by Dylan Buckland, age 5

By Evan, age 8

Russell also recommends...

