‘Avengers: End Game’, ‘Stranger Things’, Dwayne Johnson Among Winners At Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together was a remote celebration this year, owing to the current circumstances. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any of the trademark slime.

Hosted by Victoria Justice (Victorious), the show brought a taste of the traditional green goo to some of its featured stars, all while revealing kids’ favorite tv shows, movies, and games.

Big winners included Avengers: End Game for Favorite Movie; Stranger Things for Favorite Family TV Show, Henry Danger for Favorite Kids TV Show and Dwayne Johnson for Favorite Movie Actor. Ariana Grande won the Favorite Female Artist category and Shawn Mendes took the Favorite Male Artist honor.

The show made a $1 Million donation to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also had some star power, as LeBron James received Nickelodeon’s 2020 Generation Change Award, in honor of his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education. There was also a special appearance from the cast members of Avengers: Endgame (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner).

There were also celebrity appearances from Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, JoJo Siwa, David Dobrik, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf, cast members of Stranger Things (Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink), and the cast of Henry Danger (Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Sean Ryan Fox, Cooper Barnes, Ella Anderson, and Michael D. Cohen).

Recording artist and actor Asher Angel performed his single All Day.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Henry Danger

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE TV HOST

Ellen DeGeneres ( Ellen’s Game of Games )

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things )

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3 )

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level )

FAVORITE SUPERHERO

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home ; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame )

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Frozen 2

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King )

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE SONG

“bad guy”- Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST

Lil Nas X

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Taylor Swift (North America)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

David Dobrik

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Annie LeBlanc

FAVORITE GAMER

SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Minecraft

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

JoJo Siwa

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James







