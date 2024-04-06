New Kids on the Block Thank 'Blockheads' for Their Support in Video Announcing Release Date of Upcoming Album

The boy band's first new album in more than a decade, 'Still Kids,' will be out May 17

Santiago Felipe/Getty From left: Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block

Blockheads, rejoice!

New Kids on the Block have a release date for their new album. In a fun Instagram video jointly posted on their band account and member Joey McIntyre's account on April 4, the boy band announced that their upcoming album, Still Kids, will be released on May 17.

In the clip, set to the album's lead single, "Kids," McIntyre, 51, goofed around with his bandmates Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood. The upcoming album is New Kids on the Block's first in more than a decade.

"Blockheads thank you for all of the love you’ve shown “KIDS”! Pre-save our new album ’Still Kids’ out on May 17th 🤖❤️ #StillKids #KIDS #NewMusic," read the caption of the video. The band members all wore denim and dark shirts in the video as they lip-synced the words to their latest song.

According to the album's press release, fans can expect “pop anthems, dance tracks, love songs and grooves" on the 14-track album, which follows 2013's 10.

Still Kids will also feature fun collaborations with artists from the 1980s including DJ Jazzy Jeff on the song "Get Down" and singer-songwriter Taylor Dayne on “Old School Love."

"Kids" was written and produced by David Stewart and Luke Batt, but per the press release, Wahlberg, 54, has co-written seven songs and is the album's creative director. McIntyre is a co-writer on six songs.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC From left: Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood

The two bandmates each shared a statement in the album's press release.

“It’s the most mature album we’ve ever made,” Wahlberg said. “Yet it’s the most fun and most comfortable album we’ve ever made.”

He continued, “This album, more than any other, is bringing the New Kids and the fans full circle. It’s about hope and possibilities and being ourselves.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic New Kids on the Block

“It says a lot about any band to make a record that has energy and passion and lightness and fun and depth — after almost 40 years together? It’s crazy," McIntyre said

New Kids on the Block will support the upcoming album with a summer tour featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff and Paula Abdul.



