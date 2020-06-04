Kidoz Selects KIDSMEDIA for Media Representation in Spain

Kid-Safe Mobile Advertising Network Expands its Agency Sales Force

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (the "Company"), kid-tech software developer, owner of the KIDOZ Safe Advertising Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, the KIDOZ publisher SDK, and the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), announced today that it has selected KIDSMEDIA to be its official sales agency in Spain.

The Kidoz Safe Advertising Network is COPPA & GDPR compliant, brand safe, fully hand curated, and reaches more than 100 million children every month. Leading brands such as Mattel, Lego, Disney, Crayola and more, create awareness with kids by launching Kid Safe ads on the Kidoz Network. KIDSMEDIA has strong relationships with leading kids brands and will represent Kidoz across Spain and designs video and display campaigns for millions of highly engaged kids enjoying their favourite content. Kidoz is certified compliant by Google and is one of the very few networks whose methodologies are compliant with Apple's strict advertising guidelines.

"KIDSMEDIA is excited to be working with Kidoz and developing innovative campaigns for the leading kids brands in Spain," commented Gaby Rabinowicz KIDSMEDIA CEO. "KIDSMEDIA is a leading digital advertising agency that understands the importance of the KIDSMEDIA segment. Our clients benefit from our extensive knowledge of the compliant media properties for reaching children and our expertise in campaign design. The Kidoz network offers some of the highest performing media together with smart contextual targeting that is unique in the market. Together we can create and deliver excellent results for our clients and build brand awareness for their products. We look forward to working with the Kidoz team and helping brands promote their content and products across Spain in a safe and compliant way."

"We are excited to partner with KIDSMEDIA to be the official sales agency for Kidoz in Spain," said Jason Williams, Kidoz Co-CEO. "As our Kid-Safe network continues to scale globally to over 100,000,000 monthly active users we are sourcing the top agencies who can secure advertising campaigns from the most renowned kids toy and entertainment companies. Kidoz safety, reach, and platform approval from Google and Apple have made Kidoz the most popular mobile network for Kid-Safe publishers and our growth is a result of our high performing media and highly engaged users. We welcome KIDSMEDIA to our agency sales team and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

About KIDSMEDIA

Based in Madrid and operated by experienced media professionals, KIDSMEDIA offers KidTech technology solutions to brands and content creators that guarantee children's digital privacy (COPPA, GDPR-K). The agency are experts in helping brands leverage the latest trends in media and technology while maintaining brand safety and security. KIDSMEDIA engages with the best digital media owners to ensure brand campaigns are designed and executed with innovative formats, relevant contextual targeting, and active campaign optimization. KIDSMEDIA helps global brands to succeed in Spain with in-depth regional knowledge and understanding of the market.

About Kidoz Inc.

KIDOZ Inc. (KIDZ.V) owns the KIDOZ Safe Advertising Network (www.kidoz.net) that reaches more than 100 million kids a month. The Kidoz Publisher SDK powers the network and is installed in more than 3,800 kids apps making it the market leading kid-focussed mobile SDK & network for kids' brands, content publishers and families. KIDOZ is certified safe by Google and Apple approved for use in the App Store. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network helps the world's largest brands safely reach and engage with kids. The KIDOZ OS solution enables partners such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience with original content featuring Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

