Kidoodle.TV® is Proud to #ClearTheList at Rugel Elementary in Mesquite, Texas

What began as fulfilling one second-grade teacher's Amazon Wish List quickly transformed into a school-wide initiative for 350 students

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kidoodle.TV® (owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc.) is proud to announce that after clearing the list of second-grade teacher Mrs. Danielle Tresslar — fulfilling her entire Amazon Wish List for the upcoming school year — the company also cleared the lists for her entire school, providing Amazon gift cards to all other 18 classrooms at Rugel Elementary School located in Mesquite, Texas.

The school's principal, Dr. Amanda Walker, expressed sincere gratitude, acknowledging the impact it would have on students. "Each year, teachers find themselves spending their own money to buy supplies and books for their students. This generous gift will relieve the burden for them. Kidoodle.TV has gone above and beyond to clear the list for our Rugel classroom teachers."

A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC") was motivated to clear the lists of the entire school and, with the assistance of Dr. Walker, surprised teachers and students at an event at Rugel Elementary on Aug. 11, 2022. Rugel Elementary is a K-5 Title 1 school with 350 students. "They saw the need and they are stepping up to help. The impact they have made will go beyond the tangible, [it] will positively change lives," said Dr. Walker.

This year, APMC placed a high priority on participating in the nationwide #ClearTheList campaign. "We've been fortunate to have families across the world choose to include Kidoodle.TV as part of their daily lives, and because of that, we are proud to be able to give back to communities in need," said Neil Gruninger, President and Chief Product Officer of APMC.

The #ClearTheList movement aims to bring awareness to the lack of classroom supplies in schools throughout the United States while also recognizing and lending a helping hand to America's deserving teachers through the fulfillment of their Amazon Wish Lists.

"We understand that having the proper tools to succeed in the classroom is an integral part of making children feel safe and fostering personal growth. An initiative like #ClearTheList allows us to extend our passion for keeping kids safe beyond the digital landscape," added Gruninger.

Mrs. Tresslar's note, which caught the attention of Kidoodle.TV, read:

"I work in a title 1 district where 90% of our students are under the poverty line. Every student receives free breakfast and lunch! Majority (sic) of the time students can not afford classroom supplies so I end up buying things for them to use in class! We are always in need of pencils, expo markers and books to add to our little classroom library!"

Classroom teachers spend an excessive amount of money out of pocket each year for classroom supplies. In recent years, teachers have taken to Amazon, sharing their classroom wish lists publicly online, allowing parents and donors to contribute and ease the financial burden. As a purpose-driven organization, the Kidoodle.TV team was inspired to participate in support of teachers and students and applauds the #ClearTheList campaign for its commendable efforts.

Other APMC initiatives include its annual donation of 60 million ad impressions to organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation that benefit the health and well-being of children.

Join the Kidoodle.TV Safe Streaming™ family on /www.kidoodle.tv, or download the app and start watching for free today.

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a family-based media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands, including Kidoodle.TV®, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange Inc. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming™ service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show* vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

