ReportLinker

Major players in the kidney cancer drugsmarket are Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc. , Novartis International AG, Exelixis Inc. , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Genentech Inc. , Glaxosmithkline Plc. , Active Biotech, Amgen, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245005/?utm_source=GNW

, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, Roche, Cipla Limited, Onyx, Abbott Laboratories, Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Immatics Biotechnologies, Prometheus Laboratories, Argos Therapeutics, Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, NanoString Technologies Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Rosetta Genomics, Illumina Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.



The global kidney cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $6.85 billion in 2021 to $7.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The kidney cancer drugs market consists of sales of kidney cancer drugs. It includes immunotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapy



The main types of kidney cancer are renal cell carcinoma (RCC), urothelial carcinoma, others (renal sarcoma, renal lymphoma).Renal cell carcinoma is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the kidney’s tubules.



The different products involved are nexavar (sorafenib), sutent (sunitinib), afinitor (everolimus), votrient (pazopanib), avastin (bevacizumab), inlyta (axitinib), torisel (temsirolimus), proleukin (aldesleukin), others that are used by hospitals, clinics, research center, others.



North America was the largest region in the kidney cancer drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rise in incidence of renal cancer acts as one of the major drivers of the kidney cancer drugs market.Change in lifestyle of people, consumption of tobacco and unhealthy diet are some factors which contribute to the growth of these renal cancer cells.



According to American Cancer Society Report, around 73,750 new cases of kidney (renal) cancer were diagnosed in the US in 2020. Thus, driving the growth of the kidney cancer drugs market.



Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies acts as a restraint for the kidney cancer drugs market.When kidney cancer is spread to other organs, targeted therapies are used to control kidney cancer where chemical drugs are ineffective.



Also, targeted drugs are used post kidney cancer surgery to prevent re-occurrence of kidney cancer.Conventional chemical drugs cannot be used in the same way.



Also, targeted therapies for kidney cancer has illustrated higher efficiency than normal chemical drug-based chemotherapy in random clinical trials.In a study conducted by Pfizer, using targeted therapy had more chances of tumor shrinkage than using chemical drugs.



Targeted drug, axitinib and Pembrolizumab are being used to treat stage IV kidney cancer which specially attacks the spreading points of cancer. Thus, pharmaceutical industry is embracing the targeted therapies because of the above-mentioned benefits. Therefore, hindering the growth of the kidney cancer drugs market.



Use of combination therapy is trending in the kidney (renal) cancer drugs market.Combination therapy combines the effects of various drugs thereby reducing the likelihood of cancer resistant cells from developing.



The improved understanding about renal cancer causes and effects has led to the discovery of combination therapy.Under this treatment the drugs from vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which stimulate the protein in the blood are combined with inhibitors of mammalian target of rapamycin (mTor), which helps promote cellular biogenesis.



According to a study conducted by National cancer institute (NIH) in 2019, the combination treatment leads to better outcomes in the patients suffering from advanced kidney cancer. In April 2019, Merck attained food and drug administration (FDA) approval to combine their drug Pembrolizumab, which enhances the patients’ immune system along with Pfizer’s drug Axitinib, which prevents the spread of renal cancer, this combination of drugs can help increase the pace of the patients’ recovery in advanced kidney cancer.



The kidney cancer drugs market is governed by regulatory framework of agencies such as Food and Administration Agency (FDA) and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).FDA’s recommendation for kidney cancer drugs industry in the form of guidelines are mentioned within the CFR ’s (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 312, that contains sub-parts from sub part ’A’ to sub part ’I’.



The sub-part ’E’ deals with the procedures designed to push the development, evaluation, and marketing of drugs related to therapies aimed to treat persons with life-threatening and illnesses such as kidney cancer.The sub part ’E’ also includes guidelines for the monitoring and evaluation of clinical trials of kidney cancer drugs and other cancer drugs by agency officials to determine whether new treatments are safe and effective, or better than existing treatments.



All companies operating in kidney cancer drugs industry are required to abide to the regulations under FDA.



In April 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, an American pharmaceutical company got the approval to acquire Celgene corporation for $74 billion.The transaction is expected to create a leading specialty company which would address the needs of patients with cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disease and cardiovascular disease through high-value innovative medicines and leading scientific capabilities.



Celgene corporation, a company that develops medicines for cancer and inflammatory disorders, was founded in 1996 and has its headquarters in the USA.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245005/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



