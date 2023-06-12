Kidnapper’s vehicle caught on tape. Dallas police hunt for man who took 2 kids Sunday

Police on Monday released photographs of a vehicle driven by a man who they said kidnapped two children near an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Both children have been recovered; a 9-year-old got out of the vehicle outside a store about 15 minutes after they were taken, and a 7-year-old girl was found at the apartment complex about 12 hours later.

The kidnapping happened on Argentia Drive in south Dallas, at a complex off South Zang Boulevard near Interstate 35E. The children were walking when a man approached in a gray crossover-type vehicle with spots of color missing, police say. The man offered a ride to the children, who accepted. The man is described as about 30 years old with short, dark hair.

The man drove to a store. As the 9-year-old went to the door, the man drove off with the 7-year-old, police said, triggering an Amber Alert.

The 7-year-old girl was found about 12:30 a.m. Monday at the complex. She was taken to a hospital. Police did not describe injuries.

Two children were kidnapped on June 11, 2023, near the 1500 block of Argentia Drive in Dallas, police said.

The FBI and U.S. Secret Service police are assisting Dallas police in the investigation.