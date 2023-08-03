Kidnapped woman escaped makeshift cell, says FBI

The woman said she was held in a cell inside the suspect's garage

US authorities are searching for other possible victims in at least 10 states after a woman escaped a makeshift concrete block cell in Oregon.

The woman reported that she had been kidnapped by a man posing as a police officer and was sexually assaulted before she managed to escape.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi in connection to the assault.

The suspect has lived in several states over the course of a decade and police fear he may have assaulted others.

"We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities," special agent Stephanie Shark with the FBI Portland Field Office said.

They have linked him to additional sexual assaults in at least four states, according to the FBI.

Police in Klamath Falls, Oregon said they first made contact with the woman, who has not been named, in July.

She reported that she had been approached by Mr Zuberi on 15 July in Seattle for prostitution services. He was posing as an undercover police officer at the time, according to court records.

The suspect then handcuffed the woman and drove her 450 miles (724 km) away to Klamath Falls, where he lives.

There, the woman said she was sexually assaulted and locked in a makeshift cell that Mr Zuberi had constructed in his garage, made of concrete blocks and a metal door that could not be opened from the inside.

Mr Zuberi later left that day, and she was able to break down the door and escape. The woman then flagged a passing motorist who called 911 and took her to hospital.

Police say they searched Mr Zuberi's home and found the makeshift cell.

They traced his whereabouts to Reno, Nevada, where police officers spotted him with his wife and children. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Mr Zuberi, who also went by the name Sakima, has lived in 10 states over the last 10 years, including in California, New York and Florida, and the FBI believes there may be more victims.

The federal police agency has accused Mr Zuberi of targeting sex workers or roommates in those states, often spiking their drinks or pretending to be a police officer before assaulting them.

They have appealed for any other possible victims to come forward.