'Are you kidding me?' Serena Williams reveals pregnancy to daughter Olympia in sweet video

Olympia Ohanian is ready to ace sisterhood.

Tennis legend Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced they are expecting their second child together at the Met Gala earlier this month. It turns out their 5-year-old daughter learned a day before the rest of the world.

On Tuesday, Williams shared a YouTube video of herself and Alexis Ohanian sharing the special news with Olympia.

“Remember how you’ve been praying for a little sister or brother?” Williams said to Olympia, who was seated on a couch between them. “We went to the doctor, and it turns out I’m not getting fat but I have a baby in my belly.”

“Are you kidding me?” Olympia exclaimed. "Oh my god! I’m so excited!”

The four-minute long video started with Williams showing a positive pregnancy test.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat and then she got really stressed out. She was like, ‘Mommy, you’re fat,’" Williams said in the video. "I try not to take it personal ‘cause I’m, like, super into fitness, but I’m, like, ‘Um, am I?... I'm really excited to see her reaction."

Olympia jumped for joy over her future sibling, hugged her mom and did a victory lap around the house. "We knew you would be excited," said Alexis Ohanian, who added that Olympia had to keep a secret for one more day until their pregnancy reveal. "You got a lot of work to do. A lot of work to be a big sister."

Serena Williams gets a kiss from her husband Alexis Ohanian as their daughter Olympia looks on at the 2022 U.S Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and Ohanian welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia, in 2017. Williams played tennis while pregnant and was vocal about her struggles after giving birth. She experienced tremendous pain and lost feeling in her legs. She required surgery to prevent blood clots from spreading.

Despite the traumatic experience, Williams wanted a second child and discussed the desire to expand her family in an essay announcing her decision to evolve away from tennis in August.

