Kidderminster vs West Ham LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

David Moyes’ team will be hoping to avoid a classic FA Cup upset when they travel to face National League North side Kidderminster on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers booked their place in the fourth round with a 2-0 victory over Leeds, but they lost their two Premier League matches before the recent break and will be keen to get straight back to winning ways.

West Ham sit fifth in the table and have a Europa League last-16 tie to look forward to, but a deep run in the FA Cup is something they have been unable to produce for many season.

This will be Kidderminster’s eighth match of their cup run and manager Russ Penn is particularly excited to face Moyes.

“I’m telling the truth, he probably would have been top of my list for any manager to come down for the day,” Penn said of the Hammers’ boss.

10:27 , Marc Mayo

West Ham face a very intriguing FA Cup banana skin this afternoon as they travel to sixth-tier Kidderminster.

Aggborough witnessed a major upset in the last round as Reading fell foul of the Harriers’ superb rub.

Can the Hammers avoid the same fate? Keep up with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Team news is due in about an hour...