Kid Rock responds to Lady Gaga's Biden endorsement, shows 'what camo is really worn for'

Kid Rock seemed to have a go at Lady Gaga on Tuesday, days after the pop star went viral with her own pro-Joe Biden video.

Gaga, who has also stumped with the Democratic presidential contender, had posted a video Saturday of herself in camouflage attire, cracking a Coors, declaring her Biden support and encouraging people in several key states — including Rock’s native Michigan — to vote.

Rock’s Tuesday post shows him in camouflage hunting gear and a Detroit cap, grasping the horn of a hanging elk.

“In case you kids were wondering what camo is really worn for,” he wrote.

The photo was shot last week in Montana during a hunting trip, Rock’s brother, Billy Ritchie, told the Free Press.

Kid Rock has been an ardent Donald Trump supporter, spending time with the president at the White House and on the golf course. In September, he performed at a Donald Trump Jr. campaign rally in Harrison Township.

While he’s been relatively quiet on social media during the run-up to today’s election, Rock did repost his 2012 short film “Americans,” in which he and actor Sean Penn seek common ground despite their political differences.

Gaga’s video received some pushback from detractors who claimed she was mocking middle America and pushing “redneck” stereotypes. The New York native responded Sunday with an older photo of herself in rural Pennsylvania, where she briefly lived in the mid-2010s with then-fiancé Taylor Kinney.

On Monday, Gaga performed at a drive-in rally for Biden at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, where she encouraged those who hadn't voted yet to make a plan for Election Day and mentioned she used to be engaged to "a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania," referencing Kinney.

Gaga sang "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" and at one point, changed the lyrics to her 2011 song "You and I" to reference the Democratic candidate.

"Something about my cool Pennsylvania guy," Gaga sang. "There's something about Joe, you and I."

