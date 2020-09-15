Kid Rock performs at Trump rally in Michigan, announces 'one last monster tour' coming

Donald Trump Jr., with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, speaks to a crowd during a Michigan rally for his father, Donald Trump, on Sept. 14.

On a night that felt as much like a late-summer concert as a political event, Kid Rock joined Donald Trump Jr. and other supporters of the president at a campaign rally east of Detroit.

The homegrown rock-rapper — one of the most prominent Trump boosters in the celebrity ranks — performed just after sunset for several thousand along the Clinton River in Harrison Township, Michigan.

Hours earlier, he’d announced on social media that his next major tour, still to be scheduled, will be the last of his career.

Rock and his Twisted Brown Trucker band played a four-song acoustic-style set on a stage atop a barge, following remarks by Trump and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Boaters also converged on the water outside Bumpers Landing Boat Club, with security on personal watercraft keeping them distanced from the staging area.

Rock, who grew up in nearby Romeo, had flown in from Nashville earlier Monday, accompanied by a film crew shooting an career documentary.

Most in the crowd, which was largely gathered in a parking lot by the riverside, were maskless, with face coverings predominantly worn by some older attendees.

Kid Rock performs “All Summer Long” at a Trump rally in Harrison Township following remarks by Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. pic.twitter.com/0l20I6fC6C — Freep Entertainment (@FreepEnt) September 15, 2020

Trump and Guilfoyle hit stock campaign themes — decrying illegal immigration, loss of manufacturing, unrest that has flared up across the country — while characterizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as being in China’s pocket.

Trump stepped to the microphone to a recording of Kid Rock’s “American Bad Ass.”

Rock’s 20-minute set came a year to the day after his latest metro Detroit concert, when he capped a four-night stand at DTE Energy Music Theatre. Monday night, he rolled through several staples: "So Hott," "Cowboy," All Summer Long," "Born Free."

It came hours after Rock issued a news-filled post on social media: Notably, he announced he’s planning “one last monster tour” — possibly in 2021 — along with the release of new music.

