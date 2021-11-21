Kid Rock rails against 'snowflakes' and 'offended' millennials in new song, 'Don't Tell Me How To Live'

Kid Rock (pictured in 2017) rails against "snowflakes" in "Don't Tell Me How to Live." (Photo: REUTERS/Harrison McClary)

Kid Rock is giving "snowflakes" the finger — quite literally — in his new song, which is accompanied by a music video in which the conservative musician is launched into space on a rocket designed after his defiant digit.

Released on Nov. 19, the explicit new track "Don't Tell Me How To Live" sees the rapping rocker (real name: Robert Ritchie) decrying political correctness, "fake news and views" and "offended" millennials.

"Years ago, we all thought it was a joke, see? That every kid got a motherf***ing trophy," he rants in one section. "But yo homie, here's a situation/ A nation of p***ies is our next generation/ And these minions and their agendas/ Every opinion has a millennial offended."

Packed with expletives, the song — which also features the Canadian rock group Monster Truck — includes references to Rock as "the sharpest tool in the shed" — though he's "never been the smartest" — and compares himself to Brad Pitt, albeit "a little less pretty."

His music video also doesn't pull punches, flashing images of mainstream media logos and shows, including a quick shot of Joy Behar on The View; Rock called the TV host a "bitch" during a 2018 appearance on Fox & Friends. At one point the 50-year-old wields a firearm as he references the Second Amendment, while one background actor is seen wearing a red MAGA-style cap that reads "Make America Kid Rock Again."

A White House guest under former President Donald Trump, the Detroit rocker has made headlines for his political views and controversies, including allegations of racism and homophobia, in recent years. He's been especially vocal against pandemic mandates, prompting the temporary closure of his Nashville bar and steakhouse last year and, it seems, the artwork for "Don't Tell Me How To Live," which shows the State of Liberty wearing a face mask.