Your kid might not return to a classroom this year. Are teachers unions to blame?

This was supposed to be the semester when America's largest school districts reopened.

COVID-19 vaccinations are rolling out. Studies have shown in-school transmission of the virus is low. Thousands of schools have successfully brought kids back in person, while kids who have stayed home have struggled.

Yet many parents are realizing their children may never see their teachers in person this year. And a growing number are blaming their local teachers union, even as new President Joe Biden and his administration make in-person instruction a priority.

"It's so frustrating," said Adam Grandi, a father of two elementary students in San Francisco, where the district scrapped a Jan. 25 reopening date because the school board couldn't reach an agreement with the union.

"Of course we all feel for the teachers and we appreciate the work they're doing, but it feels like the union is looking out for themselves, which is their job, but it’s at the expense of a whole lot of kids and families."

Almost three out of four urban districts are still offering only online instruction, according to a new report from the Center on Reinventing Education at the University of Washington. And some districts that have recently gotten some kids back to schools are facing major pushback from unions, predominantly around safety measures and the spike in COVID-19 infection rates in the community.

In Chicago last week, union leaders voted to have teachers continue to work from home rather than report to school buildings — a move that effectively defied the city's reopening plan after its 25,000 rank-and-file teachers approved the resolution Saturday.

"Our members took a vote to keep learning remotely to avoid disaster," Stacy Davis Gates, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, said Thursday.

Chicago Public Schools, in turn, announced Friday it would start vaccinating teachers in in mid-February, with priority for those working in buildings and older workers. The union wants the district to delay in-person learning until all teachers are vaccinated.

More than 100 Chicago teachers and supporters held a march on the South Side today in the CTU's ongoing push for a safe reopening plan: “This is about saving our lives." https://t.co/vCEO959OCK — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 18, 2021

President Biden directed the departments of education and health and human services this week to provide clear guidance and resources to reopen schools and child care centers while also enacting more stringent worker safety standards.

Even before taking office, Biden's team proposed an additional $130 billion in federal money for schools that could be used to reduce class sizes, improve building ventilation, pay for protective gear, and ensure nurses are available — things many unions have demanded. But it's unclear whether Congress would approve such a sum or do it in time to affect the spring semester.

"The honest answer is none of us know how this is going to play out," said Mike Petrilli, president of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative think tank based in Washington that follows education issues.

Some reopening without union

Absent the money, time or consensus to give teachers what they want, some schools are forging ahead with reopening anyway.

Leaders of Baltimore City Public Schools announced a plan to open classrooms for the youngest children on Feb. 16, followed by older elementary students as well as ninth and 12th graders on March 1.

Baltimore schools CEO Sonja Santelises said more than half of third through 12th graders have failed a class this year during remote learning, and the district can't wait for all teachers to be vaccinated before opening buildings.

The Baltimore Teachers Union protested that move, saying they want the district to provide a COVID-19 testing plan, a nursing plan and new ventilation assessments for all classrooms.

Teachers shouldn't be vilified for asking for those basic items, said Diamonté Brown, the union president.

"All this rhetoric about the union stopping this or that — we're not stopping anything," Brown said. "We don't get to negotiate if we go back, but how. Ultimately, some teachers will come in, some won’t and some will retire."

New York City's mayor and teachers union also battled over reopening schools. Young students and those with significant disabilities were given the option to return to classrooms last month, but as virus rates crept up again in January, the union has raised concerns about safety.

Determined to keep schools open, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has said the availability of the vaccine will help more teachers and students return to class. But fewer than 350,000 of the 800,000 vaccine doses delivered to New York City have been administered so far, the United Federation of Teachers reported in a story posted to its website Tuesday.

Children returning to school line up before entering P.S. 179 Kensington on December 7, 2020 in New York City. The New York City public school system opened for in-person learning 10 days after being shut down by Mayor Bill De Blasio due to a rising number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the city. More children returned to classrooms in January, but about two-thirds of district students are still learning from home.

The politics of reopening

The simmering tension around schools staying closed comes at a complicated time: Parents are frustrated with remote learning, but infection rates in many communities are climbing.

And in districts where classrooms are open, many families are keeping their kids home. In Florida, the Miami-Dade school system is offering in-person instruction every day — but only 40% of students have taken advantage of the option, according to the teachers union.

New studies have shown schools that reopened with mitigation tactics have not contributed to major outbreaks, in places with mild to moderate community transmission. But the research is less conclusive about the safety of reopening in places with higher rates of infections. And a new study by researchers in Florida and China shows that while children are less likely to get sick themselves, they were 60% more likely than adults over 60 to spread the infection.

That's why some doctors are recommending schools stay closed, like Vin Gupta, an ICU doctor now acting as a medical consultant for the Chicago Teachers Union. But others from Chicago, the San Francisco Bay area and Ann Arbor, Michigan, have urged local schools to reopen.

Some have argued that because schools don't contribute significantly to community spread, they should stay open.



I disagree. There is explosive #covid19 spread. Most schools should be closed through the winter.



My @washingtonpost op-ed: (1/6) https://t.co/NDh0wz2VtR — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) November 24, 2020

Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at Harvard University and director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics, said the thinking has shifted toward reopening schools because of new data showing younger grades are not typically the main source of transmission, at least when significant control measures are in place.

“The balance has changed, and there’s a sort of mantra now that schools should be the last to close and the first to open,” Lipsitch said at a Harvard event in mid-January.

In the absence of strong national guidance, districts have acted as their own epidemiologists along with local and state health departments, said Robin Lake, director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education, which surveyed districts' reopening plans.

Politics take hold at the local level, and unions are a powerful part of that structure, she added.

"Biden's push to get most schools reopened in the first 100 days means he's going to have to step into the politics of this," Lake said.

In Odessa, Texas, where students have the option of in-person classes, Odessa High School government teacher Nita Merrifield, left, and her students Kheeauna Liee, 17, center, and Joseline Fabela, 18, right stand for the Pledge of Allegiance as they watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Jan. 20, 2021.

A San Francisco showdown

Local teachers union officials maintain that their health and safety of their members and the community are paramount.

Susan Solomon, president of the San Francisco Teachers Union, said local rates of transmission are still too high to reopen and that the district has not yet committed to enough testing for staff and students.

"Staff are doing all we can to provide instruction and social/emotional supports to our students and their families, and we want very much to return to in-person instruction with our students when it is safe," she said in a statement.

District officials say the union is making new requests, such as holding off on returning until rates of virus transmission drop below what the school board and state and local health orders are willing to allow.

Unemployment in San Francisco due to COVID has a caused an exodus from the city.

The stalled negotiations have drawn ire from parents who want their children back in classrooms.

Grandi, the father in San Francisco, works for the city's health department as a deputy director of a child mental health clinic. He frequently sees children who are struggling or not engaged in remote learning because they don't have stable resources or their families don't have the bandwidth to help them.

Those children would be better served by attending school in person, and their needs are getting overlooked, Grandi said.

Andrew Reeder, a San Francisco parent with a 9-year-old daughter, said it's frustrating to see other cities with higher rates of virus transmission send kids back to school.

"I think at this point they should just say, we’re not going back," he said. "It feels like there's no recourse for us as parents."

Teachers who wish to return to classrooms say the union isn't representing their views.

David Moisl teaches kindergarten in San Francisco and has a child in first grade. He learned through media reports that his union doesn't believe moving teachers to the front of the vaccine line is, on its own, enough to reopen schools.

"I was under the impression that's what would end this pandemic," Moisl said. "It feels like the light at the end of the tunnel has been extinguished."

Parents aren't on the same page

Parent groups united around reopening schools have popped up in lots of large districts. But many are led by more affluent, white parents who may not represent the views of the parents who make up a majority of an urban district's population.

In places where in-person learning is an option, white parents have been far more likely than Black and Latino parents to return their children to classrooms, a new survey shows.

"It’s very difficult for parents to organize around a single voice based on what they want districts to do," said Brad Marianno, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who studies teachers unions.

"There’s a whole host of factors at play that makes it easier for teachers to be heard over parents."

If schools haven't started planning now for on-premise instruction, and if they don't have the cooperation of their labor partners, it's probably too late to expect classrooms to reopen this year, Marianno added.

Edna Posadas-Ingles tutors some of her former students while her home country, the Philippines, remains in quarantine. The Clark County School District in southern Nevada recruited Posadas-Ingles to teach students with disabilities this fall, but now, due to new visa restrictions, she can’t come.

In the short term, Biden's team will be challenged to nudge schools open, said Alastair Fitzpayne, a senior fellow at the Aspen Institute, a nonprofit organization that studies policy and education in Washington.

The new administration has a head start with the $900 billion relief package passed in December that includes money for schools, added Fitzpayne. But any new package would take time to develop and implement.

"To have an impact on this semester," he said, "you’d want the additional money and the guidance to get to schools now."

