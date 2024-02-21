The Kid LAROI Talks Career 'Pressure' and Mentors Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber and Post Malone in Documentary Trailer

'Kids Are Growing Up,' a new documentary about the "Without You" singer's rise to fame, is coming to Prime Video

Get ready for a glimpse into The Kid LAROI's life.

Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the trailer for Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About a Kid Named Laroi, a new Prime Video documentary about the "Without You" singer's rise to fame, on Tuesday.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the upcoming film features interviews with LAROI about his rapidly changing life from simple Australian kid to global star, as well as the 20-year-old musician's mentors Justin Bieber and Post Malone.

Courtesy of Prime Video The Kid LAROI

"I always wanted to be, like, the hometown hero," says LAROI (whose real name is Charlton Howard) in the trailer, later opening up about career doubts. "It feels like so much pressure, and that gets in my head a lot, thinking maybe one day it could just not happen."



He speaks candidly about his close-knit relationship with late rapper Juice WRLD, who died at age 21 in 2019. "I had an incredible mentor. He taught me a lot about life. He had so much life left to live. That just should not be placed on anybody," said LAROI.

Malone offers praise to the "Too Much" musician. "LAROI, he’s so ambitious. I could tell he was gonna be huge," he said in the trailer.

Jerritt Clark/Getty The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

LAROI recalls his excitement upon first getting contacted by Bieber, with whom he collaborated on the 2021 hit "Stay," and the Canadian superstar details their first conversation.

"The first time I ever actually called him, he was in the shower," said Bieber. "I was like, ‘What’s up, dog? You can call me when you’re done showering!'"

Kids Are Growing Up began production before "Stay" took off, and cameras followed LAROI throughout his first world tour — so fans will get a front-row seat to many milestone moments he's experienced.

Story continues

Courtesy of Prime Video The Kid LAROI 'Kids Are Growing Up' Documentary Artwork

"Thank you to the incredible teams at OBB Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios for their support in sharing my story," said LAROI in a statement.

"I can’t wait for audiences to see this behind-the-scenes portrayal of my journey," he continued, "which perfectly encapsulates some of the most rewarding and challenging years of my life and career so far."

Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About a Kid Named Laroi will be available to stream on Feb. 29 via Prime Video.

