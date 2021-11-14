Kid Galahad suffers brutal knockout defeat to Kiko Martinez in first world title defence

(Getty Images)

Kid Galahad suffered a devastating knockout defeat against Kiko Martinez as he lost his IBF world featherweight title.

Galahad was brutally stopped in the sixth round as veteran Spaniard claimed the title at the age of 35.

Fighting in his home city in Sheffield, Galahad was in control in the first four rounds but he was floored with a strong right hand with seconds to go in the fifth.

Martinez then ended the fight just six seconds into the sixth round with another brutal right hand.

KIKO MARTINEZ KNOCKS OUT KID GALAHAD WITH THE FIRST PUNCH OF THE SIXTH ROUND!#GalahadMartinez pic.twitter.com/ztiAREQKyo — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 13, 2021

Promoter Eddie Hearn said he would now look at the possibility of a rematch.

“I can’t believe what I’ve just seen,” he said. “It was the most stunning thing I have ever seen in a boxing ring.

“It was such a one-sided fight. It was beat-down, a masterclass. One punch changes everything. Wow. That was a brutal right-hand finish.”

On the undercard, Terri Harper lost her WBC super-featherweight title as American Alycia Baumgardner secured a stunning fourth-round knockout win. It was Harper’s first defeat in her career.

