Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Whack' After Being Removed from Donda 2 Album: 'You Ain't No Friend'

Glenn Garner
·3 min read
Kanye West and Kid Cudi
Kanye West and Kid Cudi

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Kanye West is distancing himself from yet another artist.

The 22-time Grammy winner, 44, announced that Kid Cudi will not appear on his upcoming 11th studio album Donda 2, sharing the news in a handwritten note posted to Instagram on Saturday.

"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who," West wrote. "We all speak in Billie language now."

RELATED: Billie Eilish Says She 'Was Just Helping a Fan' After Kanye West Demands Apology to Travis Scott

In a comment captured by the @commentsbycelebs Instagram account, Cudi, 38, responded: "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f----- dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother."

Cudi added on Twitter, "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE."

The "Day 'n' Nite" musician also tweeted, "God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life."

West's post directed at Cudi appears to be referencing Pete Davidson, who is dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The rapper recently took aim at the Saturday Night Live star, 28, for a second time in his latest track "City of Gods."

"This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL / When I pull up, it's dead on arrival / They act like they love you, they don't even like you / They throw a party, won't even invite you," West raps on the new song after also dissing Davidson on his track "Eazy" last month.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)

Cudi has been friends with Davidson since he started on SNL in 2014. The comedian has credited Cudi's 2009 debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day with helping him through dark times.

"Cudi's the best out of all of them," Davidson said on The Breakfast Club in 2016. "He saved my life. I would have killed myself if I didn't have Kid Cudi."

The pals celebrated Cudi's 35th birthday together in January 2019 at a party that was also attended by West, Kardashian, 41, and Timothée Chalamet.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Kanye West's 'Hurtful' Comments About North's TikTok

West's latest post also include a mention of Billie Eilish after he threatened to pull out of his Coachella gig if she didn't apologize for an onstage comment he interpreted as a jab at Travis Scott. Ten people died and hundreds were injured last year at Scott's Astroworld music festival when a crowd attempted to rush the stage.

Eilish, 20, recently stopped her concert after realizing a fan was having trouble breathing. "I wait for people to be okay before I keep going," she said during the show.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM," West posted on Instagram Thursday.

The Happier Than Ever artist replied: "Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

