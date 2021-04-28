'A kid in a candy store': Without Remorse star Michael B Jordan on being part of the Tom Clancy universe

The Associated Press
·6 min read

Michael B Jordan's power on screen has taken many forms. His heavyweight force in Creed. His capacity to inspire change as Bryan Stevenson in Just Mercy. His raw fury in Black Panther.

But Jordan's potency reaches new, muscular heights in Without Remorse, a Tom Clancy adaptation that recasts Jordan as a globe-trotting action star. The film (which debuts Friday on Amazon Prime Video) is an updated origin story of Navy SEAL John Clark, Clancy's best-known character outside of Jack Ryan. Jordan is hoping it spawns a franchise.

The project has been around Hollywood for decades; Keanu Reeves and Tom Hardy are among those who have previously flirted with it. But Jordan saw the possibility to not only do a big-budget action thriller and perform a lot of his own stunts, but to retailor the film to today. He's a producer on the film via his company, Outlier Society Productions, a leading force in making Hollywood more inclusive.

Jordan spent much of the past year quarantined with his family and friends, a time he says has that has been reflective.

"The last few years I've been blessed to have a kind of non-stop career," says Jordan, speaking by phone from Los Angeles. "I kind of had a moment to look at myself and family, spend time with my nephew " things that I probably wouldn't have had as much time to do if I was running from one production to another."

But after the pandemic put a slight pause on one of the movies' biggest stars, Jordan is eager to embark on a new chapter. He recently filmed Denzel Washington's A Journal for Jordan. He's prepping his directorial debut with Creed III.

The 34-year-old spoke with The Associated Press the day after the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Remarks have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Last summer at protests following the death of George Floyd, you challenged Hollywood to commit to Black hiring. Have you seen any progress?

Jordan: From the projects that I've been involved with, I've seen a response to that. I'm not in the weeds with every production across Hollywood but I think there was a significant or meaningful response from the industry on certain levels to be held accountable. But there's a lot of work to be done. We're not content with things we have or things that we see at the moment.

Has anything about the past year changed your priorities?

Jordan: I went through a rollercoaster of emotions. The pandemic, the protests, this steady increase of police brutality and murders " it's been tough, man. You have a moment where things went our way yesterday and then hours later, you have another one. This past year has seen so much of that. Recharging my batteries was something that I didn't know I needed as much as I did. After taking that break, I feel more energised and prepared for the work to come " and that's in all areas. When it comes to being present for my community, my culture, for my business; in front of the camera, behind the camera; in the streets, in my home. It's allowed me to be a better version of myself moving forward. I'm motivated. I'm recharged. I'm ready for all tasks at hand.

In Fruitvale Station, playing Oscar Grant, you acted out a version of a scene that keeps replaying.

Jordan: When you're Black and brown, it's something that can become a reality any day. Yeah, I had an opportunity to shine a light on a story, on a young man who had his life taken away from him by the hands of law enforcement. When we shot that movie, I guess it wasn't being seen as much as it is right now. The volume of what's been reported has increased, it's more a part of the popular conversation. But it's a lot. I think solidarity amongst our community and culture is at the highest point that I've experienced. It's driving us closer together. And people unified is a powerful thing.

Do you ever find it difficult to balance any responsibility you feel and your own interests? Do you sometimes just want to make a movie without worrying about larger issues?

Jordan: I just made one! Without Remorse and Journal for Jordan. I like all types of movies. From action thrillers to movies with a purpose. I got Creed coming up. I've been blessed to have a healthy balance. It allows me to have that comfortable balance between entertainment and activism. That's life, right? Trying to find a balance. You have moments in your life where you've got to do things for yourself, you've got to do things that feed your soul. And you've got to do things that feed your community, so you know the person looking at you in the morning in the mirror. If you can find a way to balance all those things and be successful and leave an impact " and leave the world a better place. I think making people think is the power of cinema.

Without Remorse had been in development hell for years. What drew you to it?

Jordan: I'm a gamer. I love playing video games. I grew up playing (Tom Clancy adaptations) Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon before I even got introduced to the films. Man, I got an opportunity to play a character I used to envision myself playing, that I spent hours upon hours (laughs) in my room playing. Being able to step into the Tom Clancy universe and do an action movie where I do my own stunts. I was a kid in the candy store.

You've talked about injecting yourself into a role like a Trojan horse. Was there anything especially that you wanted to bring to Without Remorse?

Jordan: It was a great collaboration between the studio, the producers, the director to create an origin story. It was cool to see a character that just is. There's no extra "This character is Black because of this and that." It's a movie about a guy, know what I mean?

Like another upcoming film of yours, a new Thomas Crown Affair, your character wasn't originally written as Black and had previously been played by white actors (Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber). Do you give any significance to that?

Jordan: There's a business behind this, as well. A lot of people don't understand the nuances of how movies get made " what (intellectual property) is at what studio, what IP is available, the value of a reboot versus doing something without that title. There are many different factors to consider when you remake a movie or do a movie. People would be surprised that race is very low on the totem pole when it comes to making some of those decisions. A lot of people speculate on these movie choices but what I pay attention to is: I really like the movie. The character's interesting. It's entertaining and I'm going to have fun making it. And representation is important. Somebody like myself playing a character like that in a world like that is also very progressive and entertaining. It's a nuanced decision to develop movies like that. Sometimes it's not that simple. Other times, it's not that complicated, either.

Also See: Konkona Sensharma on her clutter-breaking short in Ajeeb Daastaans: 'Was surrounded, supported by authentic voices'

'It was liberating to create multidimensional, flawed characters': Ajeeb Daastaans team discuss 'twisted' Netflix anthology

Mads Mikkelsen‘s Oscar-nominated film Another Round to premiere in India on BookMyShow Stream on 23 April

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Wild prospect Marco Rossi details terrifying battle with COVID-19 complications

    NHL prospect Marco Rossi says he's just happy to be alive amid an exhaustive and ongoing battle with COVID-19 complications, including myocarditis.

  • Taylor Hall's rocket helps Bruins beat Pens to tighten East Division race

    Tuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots as the Bruins edged the Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night to tighten the playoff race in the hyper-competitive East Division.

  • Cowboys brass impressed with Dak Prescott's 'ahead of schedule' recovery

    Meanwhile Jerry Jones talked NFL draft, where there's significant interest in what Dallas does with the No. 10 pick.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after historic 3 home run night vs. Nationals

    Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. explains how special Tuesday night felt and what pitch he was looking for in each at-bat.

  • Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing match officially announced for June 6

    The "fight" will be held in Miami.

  • Emotional moment as golf grinder qualifies for first PGA Tour start

    The story behind golfer Michael Visacki's emotional call to his father after qualifying for his first PGA Tour event.

  • Conor McGregor's Irish whiskey brand sells for up to $600M

    Conor McGregor is cashing in, but don't expect him to stop promoting the booze brand.

  • Former Maple Leafs all-star Miroslav Frycer dies at 61

    Czech league team Orli Znojmo, where Frycer had been head coach since 2018, said on its website Tuesday that Frycer died after an unspecified brief illness.

  • NHL officially inks 7-year deal with Turner Sports, ending NBC run

    The league and Turner Sports on Tuesday announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season.

  • Bucks offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible fans attending May 2 game

    If you're going to see the Bucks play the Nets on Sunday, you can get your vaccine while you're at the game.

  • Frederik Andersen on when he'll return for Maple Leafs

    Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen updates his injury status and when he could return to play.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Every goal from Real Madrid's quest for 14th Champions League

    French striker Karim Benzema has lead Real Madrid's charge towards yet another Champions League final.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NFL draft could see record run of QBs taken

    As soon as the San Francisco 49ers traded three first round picks to move up to No. 3 overall, it became clear that quarterbacks would come off the board at a record pace at the NFL draft. While QBs are widely expected to go 1-2-3 for just the third time in the common draft era that started in 1967, there are still questions about how many others will follow in the top 10 and first round. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are expected to be the top two picks to Jacksonville and the New York Jets, with the Niners likely picking between Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields at No. 3. That would match 1971 (Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, Dan Pastorini) and 1999 (Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith) as the only drafts with quarterbacks taken with the top three picks. A record could be set with four QBs going in the top four if Atlanta drafts the successor to Matt Ryan or trades down to a quarterback-needy team. If Fields, Jones and Lance all get taken in the top 10, that would also be a first, beating the four top 10 QBs taken in the 2018 draft when Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen all went off the board quickly. All five of those QBs are almost assuredly first-round picks, something that also happened in 1999 when the five came off in the top 12, and in 2018 when Lamar Jackson was picked 32nd to join the four top 10 QBs. If somehow, Kyle Trask, Kellen Mond or Davis Mills go off the board late in the first round, the 2021 draft could match the 1983 class with six first-round QBs. That class that featured Hall of Famers John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino, along with Todd Blackledge, Tony Eason and Ken O’Brien, is widely considered the best ever for quarterbacks. TOP PICKS With Lawrence set to be the 26th quarterback to be picked first overall since the merger, quarterbacks will account for exactly half of the top picks since 1970. This will be the sixth time in the past seven years that a QB went first overall with Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett the only other player to break through in 2017. It wasn’t always this way with a stretch from 1994-97 when the top picks were defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson, running back Ki-Jana Carter, receiver Keyshawn Johnson and tackle Orlando Pace. There was even an 11-year stretch from 1976-86 when John Elway was the only QB to go first overall. The most popular position besides quarterback to go first overall since the merger is defensive ends with 11, followed by running backs (six), offensive linemen (3), receivers (2), linebackers (2) and defensive tackles (two). There has never been a tight end or defensive back drafted first. WAITING FOR D With most of the teams at the top of the draft appearing to be targeting quarterbacks and other offensive players, this could be the longest wait ever for a defensive player to come off the board. The latest the first defensive player has gone in the common draft era beginning in 1967 was seventh overall in 1999, when Hall of Famer Champ Bailey was taken by Washington. As recently as 2019, four of the first five players drafted came on the defensive side with Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, Clelin Ferrell and Devin White following top pick Kyler Murray that year. This could also mark the first time since 2012 that a defensive lineman didn’t get picked in the top 10. Dontari Poe was the first one off the board that year at No. 11 to Kansas City. RARE TERRITORY Florida tight end Kyle Pitts could make some draft history this week. If Atlanta picks Pitts at No. 4 overall, he will be highest drafted tight end in the common draft era. The only time a tight end was picked in the top five came in 1972, when Denver took Riley Odoms fifth overall. Odoms was a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler with 396 catches in 12 seasons. Just 15 tight ends in all have gone in the top 10 in the draft since 1967, with the players to do it in the past 25 drafts being T.J. Hockenson (eighth to Detroit in 2019), Eric Ebron (10th to Detroit in 2014), Vernon Davis (sixth to San Francisco in 2006), Kellen Winslow Jr. (sixth to Cleveland in 2004) and Ricky Dudley (ninth to the Raiders in 1996). DOUBLE TROUBLE Alabama is set to have a pair of receivers picked in the first round for the second straight year with DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle set to follow 2020 first-rounders Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy. The only other colleges to have a pair of receivers picked in the first round in the common draft era are 2007 LSU (Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis), 2007 Ohio State (Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez), 2001 Miami (Santana Moss and Reggie Wayne) and 1997 Florida (Ike Hilliard and Reidel Anthony). ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Josh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Jarvis' ironman streak could be next major NHL record broken

    After Patrick Marleau passed Gordie Howe last week for the most games played in NHL history, the ironman streak of Doug Jarvis could be the next milestone to fall. Jarvis played in a record 964 consecutive games — every game for 12 full seasons from 1975 through 1987 on three different teams while raising the Stanley Cup four times with Montreal. Florida’s Keith Yandle, Marleau and Arizona’s Phil Kessel are all less than a full season away from passing Jarvis. Now 66 and an adviser for the Vancouver Canucks, Jarvis is rooting for his record to be broken. “They all have a pretty good opportunity that they will bypass 964, I would think,” Jarvis said. “I’m happy for them. To be able to play in the game of hockey at the NHL level for all those years and those games and to really basically avoid injury, I think that’s tremendous.” Yandle is the front-runner, 47 games back of Jarvis at age 34 with two seasons left on his contract. The defenceman has credited his parents for his work ethic. “I’m lucky every day just to be playing in the NHL and calling this a job,” Yandle said in March before playing his 1,000th regular-season game. “Never really thought I’d even make it to the NHL, so it’s one of those things where I’m just kind of enjoying the ride and enjoying every minute of it.” Marleau is 62 games behind but he turns 42 in September and would need to play another season to have a chance. Before passing Howe's mark of 1,767 games played, Marleau said the same thing keeps him showing up to the rink: “I just love it. There’s nothing else like it.” Kessel is 33, won the Stanley Cup twice with Pittsburgh and has a year left on his contract. He is also producing at a high level for the Coyotes, who are in playoff contention. “I haven’t changed anything,” Kessel said recently. “My body’s feeling better than it did last year. Whenever your body feels good, it helps a little bit.” Jarvis is feeling good 33 years since his streak ended and he hung up his skates for good. “I have too many colleagues that have played the game and they’re dealing with sore hips and knees and shoulders,” Jarvis said. “I’m good — really no issues. I enjoy running. I like to stay active that way. I feel very blessed.” CANADA PLAYOFFS QUESTION The NHL won't have to stage its entire post-season in a quarantined bubble like last year, but Canada's four playoff teams face some questions. If restrictions don't ease north of the border and travel is an issue, the league could consider something like a mini-North Division bubble or move the winner to the U.S. when the playoffs get to the final four. “It’s going to depend on government regulations in terms of where we’re going to be able to travel our players and our teams and where we can’t,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday. ”If we can’t travel in Canada, either as among the provinces or from the U.S. to Canada and back, we’ll make whatever adjustments we have to do to get the playoffs completely. It’s wildly unpredictable." TV DOLLARS AND CAP NHL teams will recoup some pandemic revenue losses with Seattle's $650 million expansion fee and the money from new U.S. media rights deals with ESPN and Turner Sports. Bettman expects that windfall to help the salary cap increase “sooner than it otherwise would have” but remain at $81.5 million for probably the next couple of seasons. “We have a fairly large escrow to be made up, and until we do, the cap is basically flat,” Bettman said. “The increase in value obviously is going to shorten the timeframe that perhaps many had projected when we did the return to play for last season and extended the collective bargaining agreement.” GAME OF THE WEEK Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals on Thursday and Saturday in a potential East Division playoff preview. LEADERS (through Monday) Goals: Auston Matthews (Toronto), 34; Assists: Connor McDavid (Edmonton), 53; Points: McDavid, 81; Ice time: Drew Doughty (Los Angeles), 26:47; Wins: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay), 28; Goals-against average: Jeremy Swayman (Boston), 1.57; Save percentage: Swayman, .946. ___ AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow contributed. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • The NCAA's shame and embarrassment in extending Mark Emmert's contract

    The NCAA Board of Governors casually extended Mark Emmert's tenure as an afterthought at the tail-end of a lengthy news release — perhaps the most telling sign of how bad of a decision it was.

  • LEADING OFF: Rookies Weathers, Widener meet, deGrom vs Bosox

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday: ___ NICE NEWCOMERS In a matchup of promising rookies, Padres lefty Ryan Weathers starts against Arizona righty Taylor Widener in Phoenix. The 21-year-old Weathers is 1-0 with an 0.59 ERA in five games, two of them starts, this season. He made his major league debut last year for San Diego in the NL Division Series, pitching once against the Dodgers. The 26-year-old Widener is 1-0 with a 2.82 ERA in four starts this season. He debuted last year with 12 games in relief for the Diamondbacks. WORTH A SHOT Brandon Nimmo, with a .470 on-base percentage, is hoping to get back in the lineup for the Mets a day after not starting because of a right hip impingement. Nimmo got an injection in the hip during a day off Monday and struck out as a pinch-hitter Tuesday night. Jacob deGrom (2-1, 0.31) is set to face Boston in the finale of a two-game set in Queens. DeGrom struck out a career-high 15 in a two-hit shutout of Washington in his previous start. MATZ MAGIC Steven Matz has provided a huge boost to the Blue Jays, winning all four of his starts with a 2.31 ERA. Acquired from the Mets in the off-season, the lefty has struck out 25 in 23 1/3 innings. Matz faces a familiar foe when Toronto hosts the Nationals at its temporary home in Dunedin, Florida. He saw Ryan Zimmerman, Trea Turner and Washington a lot during his time in the NL East, going just 1-7 against them. Matz was 0-2 in three games with a 13.94 ERA vs. the Nats last year. FRESH OPPORTUNITY Squeezed out of the Yankees’ outfield, Mike Tauchman might get more playing time after being traded from New York to San Francisco for left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta. The 30-year-old Tauchman was 3 for 14 in 11 games this season. He was productive at the plate, in the field and on the basepaths in the pat for the Yankees, but had no regular spot. The 29-year-old Peralta is 2-1 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances this year. Last season, he went 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 25 relief outings and lefty hitters were just 7 for 41 against him. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Guerrero hits 3 HRs, slam off Scherzer, Jays beat Nats

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put on a power display that really impressed his Hall of Fame father. Guerrero hit three home runs, including a grand slam and solo shot off Washington ace Max Scherzer, and had seven RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Nationals 9-5 on Tuesday night. “I’m feeling very blessed right now," Guerrero said. “Hitting two homers against a legend like that, it’s unbelievable what I’m feeling right now.” Scherzer (1-2) joined Ivan Nova as the only pitchers to have allowed a homer to both Guerrero Jr. and his slugging father. “What a day for my boy,” the senior Guerrero said on his Twitter account. “All the hard work is paying off.” The senior Guerrero also went deep twice against Scherzer, in 2010 with Texas and 2011 with Baltimore in his final season. He finished with 449 homers but never had a three-homer game. “Looking at Vladdy, he has a good eye,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He doesn't chase much as Senior. That's one big difference I've noticed already, he swings at strikes.” Guerrero’s slam in the third put the Blue Jays ahead 4-3 and ended Scherzer’s scoreless streak at 19 innings. Guerrero made it 7-3 with his drive in the fifth and added a two-run, seventh-inning shot off Kyle Finnegan to complete his first three-homer game. “He was locked in," Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette said. “I don’t really think you can really explain how you feel on nights like that. It’s probably just a blur and everything looks in slow motion.” Scherzer allowed seven runs — five earned — and eight hits over five innings. He had given up one earned run in 19 innings over his previous three starts. “I did not pitch well tonight, that's obvious,” Scherzer said. “I didn't execute.” Trea Turner, hit on the left forearm by a pitch Sunday, homered twice for the Nationals. It was his seventh multihomer game and second this year, with the other coming April 18 against Arizona. Ryan Zimmerman got Washington within 7-5 on a two-run homer in the seventh. Turner led off the game a home run and hit a solo drive in the third against Trent Thornton. The shortstop was hit by reliever Anthony Castro’s pitch during the fifth but stayed in the game. Castro entered in the fourth with the bases loaded and got an inning-ending double play from Victor Robles. Yadiel Hernandez put Washington up 3-0 with a third-inning homer off reliever Tommy Milone (1-0). Toronto used seven pitchers during a bullpen day. It was the first game of the Blue Jays’ second homestand at TD Ballpark, their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida. Toronto is set to play at least through May at the park. One reason to remain in Florida and not start the season at their Triple-A park in Buffalo, New York, which hosted games last season, was the weather. The game time temperature was 81 degrees under clear skies with a refreshing breeze blowing out at 10 mph. “It's weird,” Turner said. “The clubhouse and everything is actually really nice. I think they did a good job.” TRAINER’S ROOM Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder) is throwing at 150 feet on level ground. … OF Juan Soto (left shoulder) is hitting but hasn’t resumed throwing. … LHP Jon Lester (COVID-19) threw six innings in a simulated game Sunday and is being evaluated for his next step. Blue Jays: OF George Springer (right quadriceps) is nearing his Toronto debut but needs more time to continue his running program. “Feels great except the running,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. … OF Teoscar Hernández (COVID-19) continues getting at-bats at the alternate site. … Montoyo said LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (minor right glute strain) is doing well and is day by day. UP NEXT Washington RHP Erick Fedde (1-2) and Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (4-0) are Wednesday night’s starters. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Didtler, The Associated Press

  • Rockies finally win on the road, beat Giants 7-5 in 10

    SAN FRANCISCO — Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies finally won on the road, beating the San Francisco Giants 7-5 Tuesday night. Garrett Hampson also went deep for Colorado, and Charlie Blackmon added two hits and two RBIs. The Rockies lost their first seven away from Coors Field but manager Bud Black’s ballclub avoided joining the 2009 Washington Nationals, the 2006 Kansas City Royals and the 2003 Detroit Tigers as the only teams in the modern era to drop their first eight road games. Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford homered for San Francisco. The Giants had won their first four against the Rockies this year before Colorado’s power display over the final two innings. With Yonathan Daza starting the 10th at second base, McMahon crushed an 0-1 pitch from Gregory Santos (0-2) to centre field, his eighth home run this season. Cron followed with his fourth of the year. Daniel Bard (1-1) retired three batters and got the win despite his second blown save. Carlos Estevez gave up an RBI single to Buster Posey in the 10th but held on for his first save. Hampson hit a pinch-hit homer off Giants closer Jake McGee in the top of the ninth to put the Rockies ahead 4-3 before Crawford tied it in the bottom half with a leadoff shot against Bard that landed in McCovey Cove. MISSED STOP SIGN The Giants tied the game on Jason Vosler’s two-out RBI double in the fourth but missed a chance for more due to a baserunning blunder by Mauricio Dubon on the same play. At first base after singling and with the pitcher on deck, Dubon easily advanced to third on the double but kept running and collided with third base coach Ron Wotus, who was in foul territory and had been waving wildly for Dubon to stop. Dubon kept going and was easily tagged out at home. PLATE UMP EXITS The game was delayed several minutes in the sixth when plate umpire Kerwin Danley was hit in the mask by a foul ball and left the field. The 59-year-old Danley immediately fell backward, then slowly rolled onto his side and stayed down for several moments as Giants trainers and the other three umpires rushed in. Danley was eventually helped to his feet and slowly walked off the field as the crowd at Oracle Park gave him a standing ovation. Second base umpire Ryan Additon replaced Danley behind the plate. ROSTER MOVES The Giants acquired outfielder Mike Tauchman from the New York Yankees for left-hander Wandy Peralta and a player to be named. Manager Gabe Kapler said Tauchman’s ability to play all three outfield positions and plate discipline were factors in San Francisco’s decision to trade for the 30-year-old. Kapler was also emphatic that the move was not a reaction to outfielder Mike Yastrzemski’s oblique strain sustained Sunday. “I think this is a long-term, high-quality add to our major league roster and unrelated to Yaz’s injury,” Kapler said. In another move, San Francisco recalled outfielder Skye Bolt from the alternate training site. TRAINER’S ROOM Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland threw a bullpen as he works back from a strain in his pitching shoulder. “I thought it was outstanding. I thought he threw great,” Black said. “Fastball-changeup only but solid velocity on his fastball, solid movement on his changeup.” Giants: RHP Reyes Moronta threw a third bullpen and used all his pitches. Moronta’s next step in his rehab form a right flexor strain could be a simulated game. UP NEXT Giants LHP Alex Wood (2-0, 0.75 ERA) faces the Rockies in Wednesday’s series finale. Wood is coming off a stellar start against Miami when he set down 21 of 22 after allowing a leadoff home run. RHP Germán Márquez (1-1, 3.45) pitches for Colorado. Márquez had seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings against San Francisco on April 11 but allowed two home runs and lost. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press