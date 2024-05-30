Kickoff times, TV info revealed for Kansas State’s first three football games of 2024

Kansas State football fans can begin preparing for the upcoming season.

Kickoff times and TV information have been announced for the Wildcats’ first three games of 2024, which includes matchups against Tennessee-Martin, Tulane and Arizona.

Chris Klieman’s team will open the season at 6 p.m. on August 31 when K-State hosts UT-Martin inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats will begin the year at home playing in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+.

After that, K-State will head to New Orleans for a road non-conference game against Tulane that will be televised nationally on ESPN or ESPN2. That game will begin at 11 a.m. September 7.

K-State will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule with an unusual game against Arizona. Both teams agreed to play a game that won’t count in the league standings even though they are now Big 12 rivals, because they scheduled the game long before conference realignment struck again last summer.

That game will be played on September 13 (a Friday) and begin at 7 p.m. on FOX.

Start times and TV info for the remainder of K-State’s football games will be announced at a later time, typically one or two weeks ahead of kickoff as the Big 12’s TV partners work to select contests based on in-season results.