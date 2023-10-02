Kickoff time, TV announced for Boise State’s football game at Colorado State

It will be an evening kickoff for Boise State’s upcoming Mountain West matchup against Colorado State.

The Broncos will face the Rams at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

It will be Boise State’s third game this season on FS1 following home games against UCF and North Dakota. The Broncos will also face Air Force on FS1 in their regular-season finale Friday, Nov. 24, at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos and Rams have played every season dating back to 2011, with Boise State winning every contest.

Colorado State enters this week with a 2-2 record, picking up wins over Middle Tennessee and Utah Tech and losing to Pac-12 programs Washington State and Colorado. The Rams open Mountain West play this week against Utah State.