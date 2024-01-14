When is kickoff time for the AFC wild-card games? How to watch Bills-Steelers

Aug 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) defends during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers AFC wild-card game on Sunday has been postponed from Sunday, Jan. 13 to Monday, January 15 at 4:30 p.m., ET.

The Buffalo Bills will miss key players in the playoff opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Sean McDermott has announced that wide receiver Gabe Davis is out due to a knee injury and safety Taylor Rapp won't be playing due to a calf injury sustained in the final game of the regular season against the Miami Dolphins. Apart from these injuries, the Bills will also have to face the challenge of battling the weather, as heavy snowfall, which could bring more than a foot of snow in the Buffalo area is expected, according to AccuWeather.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to secure their first playoff win in seven years. They will continue to rely on Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback. Rudolph has thrown for 719 yards and three touchdowns in the three games he has started for Pittsburgh. The Steelers will have one key player out with injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin has confirmed that linebacker T.J. Watt will be out due to a left knee injury for Monday's wild-card game.

NFL wild-card weekend injury report: Steelers star T.J. Watt out vs. Bills with knee injury

How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game

Date: Monday, January 15, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Location: Highmark Stadium

TV: CBS

Stream: NFL+

NFL Wild Card playoff odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What time is the Bills-Steelers AFC wild-card game?