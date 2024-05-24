Kickoff 2024! Here are the Rock Hill-area high school football schedules

Believe it or not, high school football season is fewer than 90 days away and Rock Hill-area schools are ready to go.

Following realignment, York and Lancaster counties combine for a seven-team 5A region, while three tri-county programs look to have successful first years under new head coaches.

A few highlights, from the non-region schedule:

▪ Northwestern will open its season across the border against a North Carolina team for the second straight season. The Trojans will take on Hough at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

▪ There will be three tri-county coaches making their head coaching debuts on Aug. 23. Rock Hill and new head coach Randy Birch will open their season on the road against River Bluff following the Bearcats’ first winning season since 2019. Great Falls kicks off its season on the road against North Central. The Red Devils were forced to end their season prematurely last season due to injury, and new head coach Syvelle Newton looks to breathe new life into the program. Lewisville and head coach Trent Urban will host Central Pageland, as the Lions are coming off back-to-back undefeated region championships.

▪ There will also be a host of rivalry games in the early part of the season. South Pointe has the opportunity to win the Rock Hill city football championship in the first four weeks of the season. The Stallions travel to District 3 Stadium to take on Rock Hill on Aug. 30 before hosting Northwestern on Sept. 13. Former region rivals Indian Land and Lancaster renew their county rivalry on Aug. 30 at Indian Land, as the Bruins are coming off a deep playoff run as an at-large team last season. Clover and York add another chapter to their longtime rivalry on Sept. 13. The football rivalry between these two began in 1912, just a few months after the sinking of the Titanic.

2024 Rock Hill-area schedules (region opponents in italics)

ANDREW JACKSON

Aug. 30 Bluffton

Sept. 6 Indian Land

Sept. 13 at Andrews

Sept. 20 at Lewisville

Sept. 27 Fairfield Central

Oct. 4 Cheraw (Homecoming)

Oct. 11 at Chesterfield

Oct. 18 at Central Pageland

Oct. 25 North Central (Senior Night)

Nov. 1 at Buford

BUFORD

Aug. 23 S.C. Spartans

Aug. 30 Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Sept. 6 TBD

Sept. 13 at McBee

Sept. 20 at Great Falls

Sept. 27 North Central

Oct. 4 at Central Pageland

Oct. 11 BYE

Oct. 18 Chesterfield

Oct. 25 at Cheraw

Nov. 1 Andrew Jackson

CATAWBA RIDGE

Aug. 23 Chapin

Aug. 30 at East Gaston

Sept. 6 at Chester

Sept. 13 Spring Valley

Sept. 20 at Fort Mill

Sept. 27 Northwestern

Oct. 4 BYE

Oct. 11 at Indian Land

Oct. 18 Nation Ford

Oct. 25 at Rock Hill

Nov. 1 Clover

CHESTER

Aug. 23 Lancaster

Aug. 30 at Fort Mill

Sept. 6 Catawba Ridge

Sept. 13 at Saludia

Sept. 20 at Union County

Sept. 27 Keenan

Oct. 4 Columbia

Oct. 11 at Fairfield Central

Oct. 18 at Eau Claire

Oct. 25 Mid-Carolina

Nov. 1 Clover

CLOVER

Aug. 23 Julius Chambers

Aug. 30 at Hillcrest

Sept. 6 Palisades

Sept. 13 at York

Sept. 20 Rock Hill

Sept. 27 Fort Mill

Oct. 4 at Northwestern

Oct. 11 BYE

Oct. 18 Indian Land

Oct. 25 at Nation Ford

Nov. 1 at Catawba Ridge

FORT MILL

Aug. 23 at Ballantyne Ridge

Aug. 30 Chester

Sept. 6 Blythewood

Sept. 13 at Lancaster

Sept. 20 Catawba Ridge

Sept. 27 at Clover

Oct. 4 Rock Hill (Homecoming)

Oct. 11 Northwestern

Oct. 18 BYE

Oct. 25 at Indian Land

Nov. 1 at Nation Ford

GREAT FALLS

Aug. 23 at North Central

Aug. 30 at Chesterfield

Sept. 6 Allendale Fairfax

Sept. 13 Columbia

Sept. 20 Buford

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 Lee Central

Oct. 11 at Lamar

Oct. 18 at C.A. Johnson

Oct. 25 at Lewisville

Nov. 1 McBee

INDIAN LAND

Aug. 23 York

Aug. 30 Lancaster

Sept. 6 at Andrew Jackson

Sept. 13 BYE

Sept. 20 Marvin Ridge

Sept. 27 at Rock Hill

Oct. 4 at Nation Ford

Oct. 11 Catawba Ridge

Oct. 18 at Clover

Oct. 25 Fort Mill

Nov. 1 Northwestern

LANCASTER

Aug. 23 at Chester

Aug. 30 at Indian Land

Sept. 6 Rock Hill

Sept. 13 Fort Mill

Sept. 20 BYE

Sept. 27 at Richland Northeast

Oct. 4 A.C. Flora

Oct. 11 Dreher

Oct. 18 at South Pointe

Oct. 25 Camden

Nov. 1 at York

LEWISVILLE

Aug. 23 Central

Aug. 30 at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Sept. 6 Atlantic Collegiate Academy

Sept. 13 Fairfield Central

Sept. 20 Andrew Jackson

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 C.A. Johnson

Oct. 11 at Lee Central

Oct. 18 at McBee

Oct. 25 Great Falls

Nov. 1 Lamar

NATION FORD

Aug. 23 at Blythewood

Aug. 30 at York

Sept. 6 River Bluff

Sept. 13 Richland Northeast

Sept. 20 at Northwestern

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 Indian Land

Oct. 11 at Rock Hill

Oct. 18 at Catawba Ridge

Oct. 25 Clover

Nov. 1 Fort Mill

NORTHWESTERN

Aug. 23 vs. Hough (at Memorial Stadium), 5:30

Aug. 30 at Ridge View

Sept. 6 South Florence

Sept. 13 at South Pointe

Sept. 20 Nation Ford

Sept. 27 at Catawba Ridge

Oct. 4 Clover

Oct. 11 at Fort Mill

Oct. 18 Rock Hill

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 at Indian Land

ROCK HILL

Aug. 23 at River Bluff

Aug. 30 South Pointe

Sept. 6 at Lancaster

Sept. 13 Hartsville

Sept. 20 at Clover

Sept. 27 Indian Land

Oct. 4 at Fort Mill

Oct. 11 Nation Ford

Oct. 18 at Northwestern

Oct. 25 Catawba Ridge

Nov. 1 BYE

SOUTH POINTE

Aug. 23 Spartanburg

Aug. 30 at Rock Hill

Sept. 6 at Ballantyne Ridge

Sept. 13 Northwestern

Sept. 20 A.C. Flora

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 Camden

Oct. 11 at York

Oct. 18 Lancaster

Oct. 25 at Dreher

Nov. 1 at Richland Northeast

YORK

Aug. 23 at Indian Land

Aug. 30 Nation Ford

Sept. 6 at Union County

Sept. 13 Clover

Sept. 20 Dreher

Sept. 27 at A.C. Flora

Oct. 4 BYE

Oct. 11 South Pointe

Oct. 18 at Camden

Oct. 25 at Richland Northeast

Nov. 1 Lancaster

— Jay Edwards