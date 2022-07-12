Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame.

The former Leos will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks.

McCallum, who will be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in September, began practising with the Lions in 1993 while still playing junior football for the Surrey Rams.

After 13 seasons spent primarily with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, McCallum returned to Vancouver in 2006 and won Grey Cups with the Lions in 2006 and, along with Olafioye, in 2011.

The Surrey, B.C., native retired after the 2016 season as the Lions' all-time leader in field goal percentage (85.9) and second to Lui Passaglia in total points (1,506), punting yards (37,912) and kickoff yards (28,700).

Olafioye joined the Lions in 2010 as a free agent out of North Carolina Central. He was named the CFL's outstanding lineman in 2012 and never missed a start in eight seasons with B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.

The Canadian Press