Kicker Matt Bryant Plans to Return for 18th Season But Released by Flacons

Kicker Matt Bryant tweeted that he was released by the Flacons but still plans on returning for an 18th season.

Bryant will turn 44 in May and was under contract with Atlanta through 2020.

On Wednesday, Bryant tweeted the news, thanking fans and saying he "looks forward to bringing the success and consistency that [he's] produced to my next team."

"Over this past year I’ve been asked numerous times about retirement and how I feel," he added. "Well, I’m not retiring and I feel fine and plan on feeling even better with some changes to my offseason program!"

Bryant made 20 of 21 field goal attempts last year in 13 games for the Atlanta, including a long of 57 yards. He made 33 of 35 extra points attempts. Giorgio Tavecchio, who played for an injured Bryant, made all 13 kicks he attempted.