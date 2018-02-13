Kicker Bede, defensive back Campbell and linemen Vonk and Fulton rejoin Als

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes re-signed kicker Boris Bede, defensive back Tevaughn Campbell and offensive linemen Matt Vonk and Xavier Fulton on Tuesday.

Bede, Vonk and Fulton all signed one-year deals while Campbell agreed to a two-year contract.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound Bede returns for a fourth season with Montreal. He made 29-of-35 field goals and 18-of-20 converts last year while averaging a CFL-record 69 yards on kickoffs.

Campbell, a six-foot, 195-pound Toronto native, started nine games last season, registering 13 tackles and one interception, while adding three special-teams tackles. Campbell is currently playing with Canada's national rugby sevens team.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound Vonk, 27, of Burlington, Ont., appeared in nine games last year before suffering a season-ending injury in August.

Fulton, a six-foot-five, 287-pound American. started five games last season with Montreal.

The Canadian Press