Before you kick your old Christmas tree to the curb, think of these cute Florida goats

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read

There’s a myth that goats eat anything. But did you know they like to munch on Christmas trees?

The Grady Goat Foundation in Thonotossassa, Florida, near Tampa Bay, is reminding folks that the animals in their care will gladly use your tossed decoration — as a food.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Grady Goat Yoga Tampa Bay (@gradygoat)

Just make sure you take off the sparkly stuff and any ornaments before you donate.

“We can take any tree that doesn’t have tinsel or flocking on it,” the farm’s co-owner Debbie Canton told WFLA. “The goats love to eat it ... it’s a healthy snack for them.”

A picture on the sanctuary’s social media shows a few goats feasting horizontally on festive green branches, looking a little like they’re at an all-you-can-eat salad bar.

For more information on how to donate, go to the foundation’s Facebook page.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories