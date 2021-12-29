Before you kick your old Christmas tree to the curb, think of these cute Florida goats

There’s a myth that goats eat anything. But did you know they like to munch on Christmas trees?

The Grady Goat Foundation in Thonotossassa, Florida, near Tampa Bay, is reminding folks that the animals in their care will gladly use your tossed decoration — as a food.

Just make sure you take off the sparkly stuff and any ornaments before you donate.

“We can take any tree that doesn’t have tinsel or flocking on it,” the farm’s co-owner Debbie Canton told WFLA. “The goats love to eat it ... it’s a healthy snack for them.”

A picture on the sanctuary’s social media shows a few goats feasting horizontally on festive green branches, looking a little like they’re at an all-you-can-eat salad bar.

For more information on how to donate, go to the foundation’s Facebook page.