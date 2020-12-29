Kick off the new year with meal delivery kit deals from HelloFresh, Home Chef and more

Up your dinner game with these delicious meal kits—and save in the process.

As we head into 2021, it may finally be time to say "new year, new dinner routine." With restaurant dining off the table for many and fewer trips to the grocery store amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there's never been a better time to diverge from your usual routine with a meal delivery kit. Luckily, many of them are offering up specials for the new year that will help you get started for less.

These convenient services provide fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes that will take all the stress out of meal planning, food gathering and everyday cooking. They even arrive right on your doorstep!

Interested in switching up your daily eats or doing some last-minute Christmas shopping? These kits could make for a great gift for beginner cooks, adventurous eaters, busy parents or pretty much everyone in-between. We've compiled a list of all the current savings you can score on our top-tested meal kits, including Home Chef, Hello Fresh and more—check them out below!

1. Save $90: Home Chef

Home Chef is the best meal kit delivery on the market—and now you can save on a subscription.

There's a reason we named Home Chef the best meal kit service on the market. In addition to its exciting, diverse recipes and high-quality ingredients, this service also let you customize everything from your meal selection down to the number of portions you'll receive in each shipment, with additional options for your dietary needs and eating habits. While our cooking editors found that most of these meals took 30 minutes or less to make, shoppers can also opt for oven-ready and 15-minute meals, which performed well in our testing thanks to their bold flavors. Right now, by following our link, first-time subscribers can snag a $90 discount on the company's award-winning meal kits with no promo code needed. That's $30 off each of your first two boxes and $15 off your third and fourth, so you're basically getting 10 meals free of charge in each shipment!

2. $90 off: HelloFresh

These delicious meal delivery kits are on sale now!

For the slightly more experienced chef—or those who don't mind spending a little extra time in the kitchen—HelloFresh is an no-brainer that totally delivers on the flavor. While our tester found that meals took a little longer and were slightly more complicated to make than other meal kits, the results spoke for themselves. In fact, the company's Bánh Mì Burgers were the tastiest recipe we tried from any service of the bunch. HelloFresh offered the most impressive amount of weekly menu options, with nearly two dozen to choose from, including veggie and pescatarian options, as well as 20-minute kits. In addition to the number of servings you receive, you can also select your delivery frequency (two to five meals per week). By following this link, new customers can save $90 spread out over their first four deliveries—$40 off the first box with free shipping, $20 off the second and third boxes and $10 off the third and fourth.

3. A 30% discount: Freshly

Freshly helps achieve the taste of a home-cooked meal without the effort.

If a flexible meal schedule is what you're after, Freshly's ready-to-eat offerings may be right up your alley. Freshly secured the top spot in our roundup of the best pre-made meal kits, as we found each dish to be hearty and delicious—basically, on par with a home-cooked meal. Each protein-packed offering can be heated in minutes as well, making it a convenient option to take out of the fridge or freezer whenever you're hungry. While you can choose to receive anywhere from four to 12 meals per week, which usually range from $8.49 to $11.49 apiece, those new to Freshly can knock 60% off the total price of their order with promo code get60 at checkout.

4. Up to 30% off: Crowd Cow

Order your meat online through a service like Crowd Cow.

Any meat lover is sure to find their perfect delivery kit in Crowd Cow, which delivers choice cuts of beef, pork, chicken and sustainable seafood, all of which are locally-sourced, sustainably raised and hormone-free. When we tried it, we found the meat to be deliciously juicy and of great quality. We also loved its à la carte and custom package options. For a limited time, you can save 20 to 30% on select proteins, including an Ōra King salmon full side fillet (down 15% at $85, originally $100), or get two free sirloin steaks with the purchase of a Frenched prime rib roast (a $22.12 value).

5. $25 in savings: Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest offers a wide selection of smoothies, oat bowls and soups.

With Daily Harvest, you can pick and choose from a wide selection of soups, smoothies, oat bowls, harvest bowls, chia parfaits, flatbreads and more, all of which are pre-portioned and made with organic fruits and vegetables. The produce is picked and frozen at its nutritional peak for ultimate freshness and flavor before being crafted into delicious, ready-made meals that we deemed a super yummy, healthy way to fill up. Pricing ranges from $5.99 to $8.99 per serving, and you can choose to receive nine or 14 items on a weekly basis. Alternately, you can opt for a monthly plan, which includes 14 or 24 items. Right now, you can click this link and enter our exclusive promo code USAT25 at checkout to save $25 on your first box.

6. A $35 markdown: Sun Basket

Sun Basket offers mostly organic ingredients in all its meal kits.

Named the absolute best meal kit for vegetarians, Sun Basket is an ideal choice for those who favor plant-based meals with organic, non-GMO ingredients. In testing, we enjoyed the flavor-forward dishes that incorporated many South and East Asian spice blends. There was no shortage of recipes to pick from, either. Paleo? You got it. Pescatarian? Yup. Gluten-free? No problem. For those with environmental concerns, Sun Basket also places an emphasis on compostable packaging and sustainable agriculture. While your price will be determined by the number of servings and amount of meals you decide upon, each portion normally costs between $11 to $13. By clicking this link and entering promo code SEMGBSPHNY35GIFT at checkout, however, new subscribers can shave an even $35 off their order plus get four free gifts valued at $60.

7. Take $60 off: Snap Kitchen

Snap Kitchen meals feature plenty of protein to keep you feeling full.

Designed to accommodate a variety of specific diets and food restrictions, Snap Kitchen offers nutrient-packed meals made with leafy greens, healthy veggies and high-quality proteins. We were big fans of the service overall, as we were charmed by its wholesome dishes, compostable containers and variety of food options. Customers are able to choose from 35 different freshly prepared meals, as well as beverages such as smoothies, protein shakes and more, with subscription plans ranging from six meals for $70 to 12 meals a week for $115. To save $20 on each of your first three weeks of deliveries, just enter coupon code WELCOME60 at checkout and you'll be good to go.

8. A $60 discount: Blue Apron

As the certified OG of meal kits, you likely recognize Blue Apron by the name alone. While it wasn't necessarily a standout in our testing (the recipes didn't pack much of a punch), we enjoyed how quick and easy each dish was to whip up. It's also one of the more affordable options on this list, with prices as low as $7.99 (including shipping) per dish when you opt for a two-serving or four-serving plan with at least two recipes a week. Carnivores, vegetarians and carb-conscious folks can set their food preferences, though options are a bit more limited, with just seven dishes to choose from each week for the four serving signature plan. Regardless, if you're looking for a budget-friendly meal kit, Blue Apron has you covered—especially given its current offer for new subscribers to take $20 off each of their first three orders. That's a total savings of $60.

