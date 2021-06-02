Kiaro Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV: KO) ("Kiaro" or the "Company"), an omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor, is pleased to announce the launch of a 12 month online marketing campaign through the AGORACOM platform in partnership with AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORACOM") for the purposes of raising visibility and awareness of the Company over key online platforms while also facilitating education and increased understanding of Kiaro's initiatives and progress. Compensation will be paid by way of common shares of Kiaro for its use of the AGORACOM platform as pursuant to the marketing agreement dated May 27, 2021 between AGORACOM and the Company (the "Marketing Agreement").

Significant Exposure Through AGORACOM Digital Network

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies. The Kiaro HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months is expected to be live on June 10, 2021.

The Kiaro HUB is expected to receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

Moderated Discussion for Management and Shareholders

The Company intends to also launch a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

Daniel Petrov, Chief Executive Officer of Kiaro, commented: "We're looking forward to collaborating with AGORACOM to increase our online presence and visibility as we continue to execute on our corporate objectives over the coming year."

Shares for Services

The AGORACOM digital marketing campaign is scheduled to run for a period of 12 months at a total annual cost of $100,000 plus HST, which will be paid entirely in common shares of Kiaro in five equal instalments of $20,000 plus HST each at 3 months intervals over the duration of the engagement. The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on the date of issuance pursuant to the Marketing Agreement.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will issue 215,238 common shares at the closing price of $0.105/share on June 1, 2021 for an aggregate payment amount of $22,600 for the initial payment. The issuance of all shares related to the marketing campaign agreement are subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and regulatory approvals.

AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro is an independent, omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor. Through existing storefronts across British Columbia and Saskatchewan, a wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan, and plans for national expansion, Kiaro is driven to introduce new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis. With more than 40 years of collective retail-focused experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America and plans to open multiple retail locations nationwide over the coming years.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Kiaro, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Kiaro's control. Furthermore, any forward looking information with respect to future expansion plans is subject to the qualification that management of Kiaro may decide, and the assumptions that any construction or conversion would not be cost prohibitive, required permits will be obtained and the labour, materials and equipment necessary to complete such construction or conversion will be available. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Kiaro does not intend, nor undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit: www.kiaro.com



