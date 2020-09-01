Kiaras Behain On Why Leadership is The Key to Growth Online

Rundown Media

Photo: Kiarash Behain and Dexter King, son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. More





Photo: Kiarash Behain and Dexter King, son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Civil Rights Movement leader and pioneer Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is quoted to have said “A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.” Dr. King also famously stated that “There is power in numbers and there is power in unity.” Leadership is an idea that personalities like Dr. King and many others advocated for. Theyused leadership to become the master of their own destiny and bring about structural and psychological change restricted not only to America, but around the world. But now that we are living in the age of technology and social media - where every voice and opinion is heard loud and clear, and millions of inputs both enlighten and litter platforms from around the globe by people of different ideologies, and the power in numbers multiply and sway daily - the question remains: where do we seek our new age leaders?

KiarashBehain is an entrepreneur in media, who has a passion for the empowerment of influencers, brands and celebrities. He helps people raise and share their voices and reach online. Kiarash is also the CEO of Rundown Media, a creative and social media agency who has been assisting top brands for more than a decade. In an interview, Kiarash spoke to us about his upbringing and views on how technology has shifted for those who are seeking to become a leader in the digital world.

About Rundown Media:

Rundown Media is a full-service creative agency founded in Los Angeles. KiarashBehain is the CEO of Rundown Media. They collaborate with clients and do so in every medium. Their sense of strategy, marketing, production and design are orchestrated to bring people and brands together with all intentions of creating lasting relationships. They believe no client is too big or small, too fresh or too dynamic.

Rundown Media offers services in website/app development, design, social media, marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and broadcast audio and video productions. Some of their previous clients have included McDonald's restaurants franchise, Coca-Cola, Oprah Winfrey Network, Fast & Furious movie franchise, and many more.

Who is KiarashBehain?

KiarashBehain is a social media entrepreneur, creative director and marketing specialist. He grew up in Los Angeles, California along with his two siblings and mother. He and his mother fled from Iran, their country of origin, during the Iraq-Iran war in the 1980s, which left Iran at the mercy of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Kiarash and his mother started their new life in the United States in a setback and in the arms of grief, as Kiarash's father, whom they had waited for to join them in America, had passed away before he could make it. Kiarash spoke on that matter - “I believe that it did affect me, but not immediately. I was very young when my father passed and vividly remember the occurrence.”

Growing up, his mother played a huge role in evolving KiarashBehain into what he stands for today. She encouraged him to understand the various cultures in Los Angeles. He spent a lot of his childhood with his friends, hanging out at their homes and learning about their cultures and habits. This moldedKiarash into a socially savvy person as an adult, helping him absorb the different personalities and beliefs of others in America.

Story continues