Kiara Advani Sizzles in Throwback Bikini Pic from Maldives Vacay

Entertainment Bureau
·1 min read

Kiara Advani shared a jaw-dropping picture on social media in which she flaunts her toned bikini body during a vacation in Maldives. Kiara is seen wearing a yellow coloured two-piece bikini and a straw hat and bewitches with her fitness.

Kiara also flaunted an action-packed avatar in one of her recent Instagram post. In the video, Kiara performs a stunt under the guidance of her trainer. She twists and kicks the cap off the trainer’s head.

“Hats off to him for trusting my kicks back with @mma.lalit after a year and a half,” Kiara captioned her video. Commenting on her post, fans called the actress a “fitness freak” and “inspiration”.

Kiara was last seen in the comedy film Indoo Ki Jawaani where she features alongside Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua. Kiara’s upcoming roster includes Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo among others.

