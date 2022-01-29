Kia recalls more than 410,000 vehicles over airbags that may not deploy

Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles because of concerns about airbags that may not deploy in a crash.

The recall includes certain 2017 Kia Forte Koups, 2017-2018 Kia Fortes, 2017-2019 Kia Sedonas, 2017-2019 Kia Souls and 2017-2019 Kia Soul EVs.

Airbag control unit covers in the vehicles may contact a memory chip on the printed circuit board and damage the electrical circuit, which “may result” in airbags that will not activate in a crash, increasing the risk of injury, according to a statement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Drivers of those vehicles can take their car to their local dealer, which will inspect the airbag control unit and either update the software or replace it at no cost.

Owners can contact Kia’s customer service at 1-800-333-4542 for recall SC226. Notification letters are expected to be mailed March 21.

