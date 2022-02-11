Kia, Hyundai and Tesla have recalled more than 1.3 million cars this week. See the recall list.

U.S. National Highway Traffic & Safety Administration
Is your car part of a new recall?

Automakers issued several recalls for the week (Feb. 3-10), including a Tesla recall involving 817,143 vehicles, a Hyundai recall of 357,830 Santa Fe and Tucson sports utility vehicles and Kia is recalling 126,747 Sportage SUVs, according to recall notices poson the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of the affected vehicles to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines have been turned off. The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine failure problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years.

Car recalls for week

See the list of this week's car recalls involving 10 or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Tesla seatbelt recall on Model S, Model X, Model Y vehicles

Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. The audible chime may not activate when the vehicle starts and the driver has not buckled their seat belt. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." 817,143 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

Tesla also is recalling certain 2021-2022 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. A software error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator, resulting in decreased defrosting performance. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 103, "Windshield Defrosting and Defogging Systems." 26,681 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

There is another Tesla recall on certain 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. The "rolling stop" functionality available as part of the Full Self-Driving (Beta) software may allow the vehicle to travel through an all-way stop intersection without first coming to a stop. 53,822 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

Hyundai recalls Santa Fe, Tucson SUV

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014-2015 Tucson vehicles. The Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire. 357,830 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

Kia recalls vehicles for fire risk

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2016-2018 K900 and 2014-2016 Sportage vehicles. The Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire. 126,747 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines have been turned off.
Chrysler Ram recall

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 vehicles, Ram 3500 Cab Chassis, 4500 Cab Chassis, 5500 Cab Chassis and 3500 Cab Chassis with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 10,000 lbs. The windshield wiper arms may loosen, possibly causing the wipers to function improperly and reduce the driver's visibility in certain weather conditions. 171,789 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

Toyota Venza 2021 recall

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2021 Venza Hybrid vehicles. Water may enter the rear turn signal LED lights, allowing condensation to form on the circuit board, and causing a short circuit. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." 41,544 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

Audi recalls more than 31,000 vehicles

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Audi A5 Sportback, RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, 2020-2021 A4 Allroad, A4 Sedan, A5 Cabriolet, A5 Coupe, A6 Allroad, A6 Sedan, A7, A8, Q5, S4 Sedan, S5 Coupe, S5 Cabriolet, S6 Sedan, S7, S8, SQ5, 2021 Q5 Sportback, Q7, Q8, RS6 Avant, RS7, RSQ8, SQ5 Sportback, SQ7, and SQ8 vehicles. The rear axle alignment may not have been inspected after the repairs for Recall 21V-295 (42L1) were performed. 31,058 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

Mitsubishi Outlander recall

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is recalling certain 2022 Outlander vehicles. The commutator and wires inside the fuel pump may be fused incorrectly, potentially causing the fuel pump to fail. 16,616 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

Cadillac Escalade part of GM recall

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021 GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, and Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles. The rear wheel driveshaft assemblies may have internal components that were not heat-treated properly, possibly resulting in driveshaft failure. 1,789 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

Some Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe vehicles recalled

2021 GMC Yukon recall

Porsche Cayenne recall

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Cayenne vehicles. The rear axle alignment may not have been inspected after the repairs for Recall 21V-271 (AMA9) were performed. 1,241 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

Mercedes-Benz GT recall

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2021 AMG GT Black Series vehicles. The wiring harness for the front wheel speed sensor may be the incorrect length, which could result in damage to the harness during certain driving conditions. 172 units are affected. See the recall notice here.

Contributing: Associated Press and USA TODAY staff

