Kia, Ford, Harley-Davidson among 611,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including nearly 320,000 Kia vehicles for a trunk issue.

Ford issued several recalls including one for more than 169,000 SUVs and cargo vans because the rearview cameras may not operate properly.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Aug. 24 to Sept. 2.

Previous week: Hyundai, Volkswagen, BMW and Honda among 40,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

Kia recall: Rio, Optima, Optima Hybrid, Optima Plug-in Hybrid

Kia is recalling 319,436 of its 2016-2018 Rio, Optima, Optima Hybrid and Optima Plug-in Hybrid vehicles because the trunk latch base may crack, which prevents the trunk from opening from the inside. A person inside the trunk “may become trapped, increasing their risk of injury,” according to a NHTSA report.

Kia will mail notification letters to owners by Oct. 19. Customers can bring their vehicles to Kia dealerships where they will replace the trunk latch base subassembly, free of charge, the NHTSA report.

Recalled vehicles:

2016-2017 Rio

2016-2018 Optima

2017-2018 Optima Hybrid

2017-2018 Optima Plug-in Hybrid vehicles

Ford recall: Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Navigator, Bronco

Ford is recalling 169,277 of its 2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator, 2018-2021 Lincoln Navigator, and 2021 Ford Bronco SUVs, and 2022-2023 Ford Transit cargo vans because the rearview camera, or 360-degree view camera, if equipped, may not display a rearview image when the vehicle is placed in reverse. Loss of the rearview camera image can reduce the driver's rear visibility, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera, and update the software and wiring as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 2, 2023. Ford's number for this recall is 23S48.

Story continues

Recalled vehicles:

2018-2021 Lincoln Navigator

2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator

2021 Ford Bronco

2022-2023 Ford Transit

Dealers will replace the rearview camera, and update the software and wiring as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 2, 2023. Ford's number for this recall is 23S48.

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

What else is under recall?: Check USA TODAY's searchable recall database; cars, food, consumer products and more

Audi recall

Volkswagen is recalling 7,499 of its 2021 Audi S7, S6 Sedan, RS7, RS6 Avant, A6 Allroad, 2019-2021 A7, and A6 Sedan vehicles because a small number of affected vehicles may be equipped with a European specification brake fluid reservoir cap instead of the one required for the U.S. market.

If the incorrect cap is present and the owner does not understand the markings, the incorrect fluid could be used, which could make the brake system perform improperly and increase the risk of a crash, the automaker said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect the brake fluid reservoir cap and, if necessary, replace it, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 17, 2023. Owners may contact Audi's customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 47T9.

Recalled vehicles:

2019-2021 Audi A6

2021 Audi A6 AllRoad

2019-2021 Audi A7

2021 Audi RS6

2021 Audi RS7

2021 Audi S6

2021 Audi S7

Ford Edge recall

Ford is recalling 8,523 of its 2023 Edge SUVs because the front right headlight may be too bright or aimed incorrectly. A noncompliant lamp may cause glare to other road users and increase the risk of a crash, Ford said in a report to NHTSA.

Dealers will inspect and replace the right headlight assembly as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 9, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23C26.

Ford recalled vehicle:

2023 Ford Edge

Hyundai Palisade recall

Hyundai is recalling 63 of its 2024 Palisade SUVs equipped with dark premium suede seats because the Occupant Detection System (ODS) may fail to detect an occupant and deactivate the passenger-side front air bags. Nondeployment of the air bags could increase the risk of injury to passenger occupants during a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will update the software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 24, 2023. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 249.

Recalled vehicle:

2024 Hyundai Palisade

Ford recall: Super Duty F250, F350 trucks

Ford is recalling certain 41,555 of its 2023 Super Duty F250 and F350 pickup trucks equipped with single rear wheels and a 10.5-inch rear axle shaft. The left rear axle shaft may have been improperly heat-treated during manufacturing and may break, which could result in a loss of motive power and inability to hold the vehicle in park, the company said in a NHTSA report. If the parking brake is not applied, this could result in the unintended vehicle movement and increase the risk of injury or crash, Ford said.

Dealers will inspect the left rear axle shaft date code and replace the axle shaft as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct.16, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S49.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Ford F-250 SD

2023 Ford F-350 SD

Harley-Davidson motorcycle recall

Harley-Davidson is recalling 65,224 motorcycles because a fastener that secures the rear shock absorber on the motorcycles may break, potentially causing damage to the rear tire and a loss of tire pressure. That can lead to a loss of vehicle control and the risk of a crash, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report.

Harley-Davidson is expected to mail notification letters to owners by Tuesday. Customers can bring their motorcycles to Harley-Davidson dealerships where they will replace the shock absorber fastener, free of charge, the transportation agency said. Owners can contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0181.

Harley-Davidson recalled vehicles:

2018-2019 FLDE

2018-2021 FLHC

2018-2023 FLHCS

2018 FLHCS ANV

2020-2023 FXLRS

2022-2023 FXLRST

2022 FXRST

2023 FLHCS ANV

Ford Explorer recall

Ford is recalling 10 of its 2023 Explorer SUVs equipped with 2.3L GTDI engines because the turbocharger oil supply line may be damaged. A torn or cut turbocharger oil supply line o-ring allows oil to escape and increases the risk of an underhood fire and injury, the company said in a NHTSA report. A low engine oil pressure warning will illuminate after the oil level is reduced sufficiently; if the customer continues to drive the vehicle with low oil pressure, the engine will eventually seize, resulting in loss of motive power which increases the risk of a crash and injury, Ford said.

If owners see an oil pressure warning light or smoke coming from the engine compartment, they should park and shut off the engine as soon as possible. Dealers will replace the turbo oil supply line assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 11, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S50.

Recalled vehicle:

2023 Ford Explorer

Contributing: Francisco Guzman, USA TODAY

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Car recall check: Kia, Ford, Harley-Davidson among 611,000 affected