Khufiya at TUDUM 2021: Vishal Bhardwaj’s Spy Thriller Based on True Events Starring Ali Fazal, Tabu Is Captivating (Watch Video)

At TUDUM 2021 Global Fan Event, Netflix premiered a new clip from their upcoming spy-thriller film Khufiya, the movie is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere.' Inspired by true events, Khufiya is the story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW agent who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. Have a look.

Check Out the Video Below:



