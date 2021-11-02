Khris Middleton tests positive for COVID-19

Jamal Collier: Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, per Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. Team thought he’d originally come down with a cold/flu, but when he didn’t improve he got tested

Source: Twitter @JamalCollier

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Asked Budenholzer if it was accurate when he told me Middleton had a non-COVID illness after Sunday’s game.

Bud: “Yeah. We thought he just had a head cold or some type of non-COVID illness. And then didn’t feel good again the next day. And got tested and has come back positive.” – 5:57 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

For those wondering, here is a primer on what it means for #Bucks star Khris Middleton to be in the NBA health and safety protocol – including the steps for him to come back to play.

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:54 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Giannis Antetokounmpo is planning to play tonight, Mike Budenholzer said. Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are all out – 5:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks Khris Middleton is in the NBA health and safety protocol. What does that mean? jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:42 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Lengthy injury list for the Bucks for tomorrow night in Detroit.

The following players are OUT:

– Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle injury recovery)

– Jrue Holiday (left ankle sprain)

– Brook Lopez (back soreness)

– Khris Middleton (health and safety protocols) – 5:55 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Jazz 57, Bucks 48. Granted, no Middleton, Holiday, Lopez, DiVincenzo for Milwaukee, but the Jazz looked really good that half. 10-24 from 3, Conley with 14p on 4-6 from deep. Negatives: JC’s shooting is still off (1-7), too many O-rebs allowed (9). – 8:05 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Sandro Mamukelashvili back in the Bucks’ rotation tonight with Middleton out. – 7:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pat Connaughton gets the call to start for the #Bucks with Khris Middleton a late scratch.

T. Antetokounmpo joins G. Antetokounmpo in the front court & George Hill continues to fill in for Jrue Holiday. – 6:43 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

After the media session was over, Quin stuck around to ask Milwaukee media if Giannis and Khris Middleton had expressed the same frustrations regarding physicality, which they said the two had. He then joked, “It’s like Joe Dumars is out there.” – 5:47 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Khris Middleton is out tonight for the Bucks.

Mike Budenholzer told reporters he just found out Middleton has a non-COVID illness. – 5:18 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for the Bucks tonight vs. the Jazz, but Khris Middleton will not due to non-COVID illness. – 5:18 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Khris Middleton is sick, and won’t play tonight for the Bucks, Mike Budenholzer says. – 5:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a big sequence. Middleton found Connaughton in transition to tie it and blow the roof off this place. He missed. Murray hits a glasser on the other end.

Spurs up, 87-82, at the use-it-or-lose it with 3:15 left. – 10:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Spurs up, 83-76, with 5:34 left.

It is an absolute STRUGGLE for the Bucks offensively tonight. Defenses are just loading up on Middleton and Antetokounmpo with Holiday/Lopez out and they just can’t get anything going. – 10:05 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Spurs 69, Bucks 67

Another defensive quarter for both teams, with SA winning it 24-20

White 15 pts | Middleton 16 pts

Forbes 14 pts | Giannis 15 pts

Young 10 pts

SA +12 in the paint

MIL +6 from mid-range

MIL +6 from three – 9:48 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Middleton with 16 points, he’s able to score from anywhere:

Paint: 8 pts

Mid-range: 4 pts

3PT line: 3 ps

FT line: 1 pt – 9:35 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Which player from the past does Khris Middleton remind you the most of?

His ability to just shake guys with old school, smooth methodical moves is just so beautiful. – 9:34 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Giannis now with 10 of his 15 points in the paint.

Giannis matches White with 15 points.

Middleton with 14 points now.

Bucks by 1 – 9:29 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Bucks by 2

MIL takes the 2Q 23-18, very low scoring quarter for both teams

White 14 pts | Middleton & Giannis 11 pts each

Forbes 8 pts | Hill 8 pts

SA with 17 of their 45 points on the fast break

MIL 11 turnovers & Spurs with 10 points off those TOs pic.twitter.com/VvwHMyuBYd – 9:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I must admit, I was not ready for Khris Middleton to choose the alley-oop to George Hill option there, but it worked. Hill threw it down with two hands.

Middleton hit a three on the previous possession as well and the Bucks and Spurs are tied at 34 in the second quarter. – 8:48 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Middleton lob to George Hill for the dunk. Hill still got some bounce in those legs! – 8:47 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have combined for 10 points on 5 of 11 shooting. #Spurs lead 34-29. – 8:46 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Spurs lead, 27-24. Middleton leads the Bucks with 6. Derrick White already has 14 points.

Advanced Stats:

OffRtg: 84.6

DefRtg: 100.0

Net Rtg: -15.4

ORB%: 21.4%

DRB%: 100.0% – 8:39 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Spurs by 3

White 14 points (9 from three) | Middleton 6 pts

Spurs are a +6 from the 3PT line

Bucks are winning the mid-range 8-0 – 8:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a quick timeout from Gregg Popovich after the Middleton jumper. Bucks up, 4-3, with 10:12 left in the first quarter. – 8:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Mike Budenholzer hand Bryn Forbes his championship ring. pic.twitter.com/Y27KsNGJnN – 8:07 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks starters tonight vs. Spurs:

George Hill

Grayson Allen

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Khris Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 7:44 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

George Hill and Thanasis Antetokounmpo draw starts for the #Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen. – 7:43 PM

