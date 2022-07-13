Khris Middleton reportedly underwent surgery to repair wrist injury

After missing the end of the playoffs with a knee sprain, Khris Middleton required offseason surgery to repair another injury.

Per ESPN, the Milwaukee Bucks All-Star underwent surgery earlier in July to repair ligament damage in his left wrist. He's expected to recover in time for the regular season. It's not clear when or how Middleton sustained the injury.

Khris Middleton has dealt with multiple injuries in recent months. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Middleton missed 10 Bucks playoff games with an MCL sprain in his left knee. He suffered the injury in Game 2 of Milwaukee's opening-round series against the Chicago Bulls. He missed Games 3-5 and the entirety of Milwaukee's second-round series against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics beat the Bucks in seven games to oust the defending champions en route to the NBA Finals.

Middleton, 30, is coming off his third-career All-Star appearance while averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists and shooting 37.4% from 3-point distance. He'll turn 31 in August.

With two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo anchoring the lineup, the Bucks are among the favorites to contend again for an NBA title next season. They'll need a healthy Middleton to do so.