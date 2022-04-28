Khris Middleton could miss entire series vs. Boston

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton could miss the entire potential second-round series as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL. Middleton suffered the injury on April 20 and although he initially was supposed to be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks, Wojnarowski says the team anticipates him missing even more time. “There’s not a sense that he’s going to get reevaluated at two weeks and then all of a sudden be back at practice and be ready to play,” Wojnarowski said Wednesday on NBA Today. “That’s a benchmark in this process. But the Bucks certainly, they’re on the cusp of getting by the Bulls here. They may have to get through another series, a conference semifinal, before they may have the opportunity to get Khris Middleton back in this season.”

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The schedule for Boston/Milwaukee, with a long break between Game 2 and 3, which could help in a Khris Middleton return pic.twitter.com/hJ3t9W9f5B – 10:27 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

We still don’t know the status of Khris Middleton for this series but there’s 3 off days between games 2 and 3 is potentially very helpful – 10:24 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirms the team will be without Khris Middleton for the start of the second round against the Celtics on Sunday. – 10:17 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says that with the #Celtics series starting early, they will be without Khris Middleton for Game 1.

But that break between Games 2 and 3 could be big for the all-star. – 10:15 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Bucks/Celtics will be dynamite, especially if Middleton can make it back by Game 3. Might be best series of the playoffs – 10:02 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bucks-Celtics is going to be an awesome matchup. Hope Middleton gets healthy to make it even better. – 9:45 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

We know Khris Middleton will miss some of the Bucks-Celtics second round series. @Adrian Wojnarowski indicated tonight that his absence could extend longer than that masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:23 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Bucks need more time to allow Khris Middleton’s knee to heal, so I suggest letting the Bulls win Game 5. – 12:00 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Eric Nehm: Bucks injury report for Game 5 tonight: Questionable: George Hill (abdominal strain) OUT: Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 27, 2022

Jamal Collier: Khris Middleton (knee) spoke at shootaround this morning. He was hopeful he would be ready to play after two weeks: “I hope so. They say two weeks, hopefully I’ll be ready or close to getting back on the court around then.” -via Twitter @JamalCollier / April 22, 2022

Chris Mannix: Bucks confirm Khris Middleton has a sprained MCL in his left knee. Next status update will come in two weeks, per team. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / April 21, 2022