Khris Middleton ‘close’ to return

Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton is “close” to returning but isn’t there yet – they’ll give him tonight plus the next three off days to continue to heal. Bucks play the Rockets on the 22nd.

Bucks injury report for tomorrow against the Pelicans:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVencenzo, Bobby Portis and Wesley Matthews all out because of health and safety protocols.

Khris Middleton is probable.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/76YG7B1WDk – 5:44 PM

Jrue Holiday without Giannis and Middleton tonight:

26 PTS

14 AST

2 TOV

12-18 FG

The Bucks have won 13 of their last 16 games. pic.twitter.com/D2HRE94Fvf – 10:29 PM

Pacers outscored 25-5 over the first 10 minutes of the 4th quarter, lose in Milwaukee (no Giannis, Middleton, Lopez, DiVincenzo, Ojeleye) 114-99.

Disappointing showing on the front end of a b2b. Sabonis led them with 16-14-5.

Up next: vs Pistons on Thurs. – 10:10 PM

Eric Nehm: Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game vs. Cavaliers. (1/2 tweets) OUT (health and safety protocols): Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews, Bobby Portis OUT: Khris Middleton (left knee hyperextension), Brook Lopez (back) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / December 18, 2021

Scott Agness: Khris Middleton (left knee hyperextension) won’t play tonight vs Pacers. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / December 15, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton suffered a hyperextended left knee late in the third quarter of Milwaukee’s 117-103 loss to the Celtics at TD Garden and did not return, but initial signs are that the injury won’t cause him to be out for a lengthy period of time. “We’ll know more tomorrow, but I think there’s some hope that it’s not serious,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But you’ve got to weigh it and give it time.” -via ESPN / December 14, 2021