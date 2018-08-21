Khris Davis crushes homer while wearing jersey signed by young cancer survivor

Monday's game between the Oakland A's and Texas Rangers was special for both Khris Davis and 10-year-old Anthony Slocumb.

Slocumb, a cancer survivor, met with Davis and other Oakland players during pregame with children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The A's slugger had Slocumb sign his jersey.

Then, during the game, something special happened:

Here's what Slocumb had to say about the moment:

"I thought about him around the bases," said Davis. "There's not a better feeling than hitting a home run, so hopefully he got some excitement and joy from watching that."

The homerun marked Davis' 37th of the season and he crushed it an estimated 438 feet.

The A's went on to beat the Rangers 9-0.

