Khons New EV Charger Tech: Intelligent, Fast Charging for EVs

Khons has combined its EV charger technology with an intelligent concept to create a product that is both efficient and effective.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Khons, a brand known for its innovative technological products, has introduced a new line of EV chargers to the market. This latest technology is set to provide a fast and intelligent charging solution for electric vehicle owners, helping them to charge their cars quickly and easily, saving time and money in the process.

The new EV charger technology comes in two models - the wall-mounted and portable versions - and both offer impressive charging capabilities that stand out from the rest.

The wall-mounted EV charger is UL Listed and provides 8X faster charging speeds than standard level 1 charger. With its 240-volt level 2 charger, the Khons electric vehicle charger is capable of delivering up to 36 miles of range per hour of charge, with up to 9.6 kW/40A output that supports flexible amperage settings via the Khons APP. The actual working current depends on the car model, and it works with all J1772 standards. This includes popular models like Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV, BMW 5 Series 530e, Ford C-Max Energi, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Tesla, etc.

Thanks to the APP, customers can schedule their charging sessions, and their car will automatically start charging while they're asleep or having dinner, allowing them to benefit from low electricity prices during off-peak hours.

And with Khons' professional installation service guidance and excellent after-sales support, customers can rest assured that they're getting the best possible product and service.

The portable EV charger model delivers the same 8X faster charging speeds as the wall-mounted version. Its 16.4ft cable is flexible enough for most patios or garages, and its portable design makes it easy to fit in the trunk of the car and recharge the vehicle anywhere. The product is designed for easy use, with a plug-and-charge feature that does not require installation, just insert a NEMA 14-50 plug into the outlet and the EV charger is ready to start charging.

The OLED screen and 360° ring light provide a quick glance to see the charging status. Its RFID activation feature prevents unauthorized use and secures the EV charger. It is compatible with all J1772 EVs, with Tesla requiring a J1772 adapter (not included).

Customers can benefit from Khons' new EV charger technology's many features and benefits, including fast charging, compatibility with all J1772 EVs, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and a range of smart charging features, including low electricity prices at off-peak hours. To learn more about Khons's products and to purchase them, visit their official website.

Khons has combined its brand technology and intelligent concept with EV charger technology innovation to bring customers a safe, efficient, and reliable product.

