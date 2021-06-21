Khloe says she's taking things 'day by day' with Tristan

Photo credit: Khloé Kardashian - Instagram

On last night's (June 20) final instalment of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, Khloe Kardashian gave an update on her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Speaking about where things stand with Tristan, Khloe told host Andy Cohen: "I just have to trust… I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else."

Khloe and Tristan have been dating on and off since 2016, and share a daughter, True, but have been hit with multiple cheating claims over the years.

The first allegations came when Khloe was pregnant with their daughter. The couple stayed together to make things work, but split 10 months later after Tristan was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's then bestie, Jordyn Woods.

More recently, Khloe and Tristan quarantined together during COVID-19, and things seemed to be going well for the pair. But Khloe was spotted without her engagement ring after fresh cheating claims were made at the start of 2021.

Despite the rumours, Khloe revealed on the reunion episode that she's proud of the "growth and all the work" Tristan has put in since the cheating scandals.

"I know all the help that he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me,” Khloe said. "I mean you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him, but I don’t know why someone would go through all of that if they weren’t really serious."

Speaking of their decision to get back together, Khloe admitted it was a "natural progression." "I don't know, we just really became genuine [and] great friends with one another," she said, "I’m not saying that’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I."

Story continues

SIGN UP TO HAYU! Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Special now.

You Might Also Like