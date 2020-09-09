Khloe, Kris, & Kim Release Statements On The Ending Of ‘KUWTK’

We’ve been watching the Kardashians for 14 years and 20 seasons of their show. What’s next for them?

Love ’em or hate ’em, you can’t deny the impact the Kardashians have had on pop culture. Since their reality TV show debuted almost 14 years ago, they’ve been constant staples in the headlines, in paparazzi photos, on magazine covers, on social media, at all the world’s major events, and so much more. They’ve started and ended trends. They’ve been at the center of more scandals than anyone could name. They’ve welcomed new family members and said goodbye to old ones. And in 2021, it all finally comes to an end.

The Kardashian family announced on Tuesday that the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air in 2021.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the family said in a joint statement that was signed by Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Rob, Kendall, Kylie, and Scott. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The statement also thanked members of the show’s production team, as well as E!, the network where it’s aired for all 14 years, becoming a global sensation and setting a course for E!’s lineup of unscripted reality shows. Kim, Khloe, and Kris all posted versions of the statement to their Instagram accounts.

Khloe added her own emotional statement. “I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all,” she writs/ “I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times❤️💔❤️💔 I love you all. Thank you for the memories!”

When the show premiered in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenner family was on the fringes of celebrity. They had money and famous friends, but they weren’t household names themselves. Keeping Up With the Kardashians certainly changed that, catapulting them to international stardom and serving as a launching pad for all their various offshoot brands, including makeup lines, clothing companies, apps, and more. The show also spawned numerous spin-offs, from Kourtney and Kim Take New York, which documented Kim’s disastrous and short-lived marriage to Chris Humphries, to I Am Cait, which followed Caitlyn Jenner after she came out as transgender.

The Kardashians have been polarizing, to say the least, but however you feel about the family, you can’t deny that they’ve changed reality TV forever. Now, we just wonder what’s next for them.

See the original article on ScaryMommy.com