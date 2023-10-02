Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian share tributes to late dad Robert

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian have posted tributes to their late father Robert Kardashian on the 20th anniversary of his death.

The two reality TV stars remembered Robert, who was a lawyer perhaps best known for having been on the defence team at OJ Simpson's murder trial. He and Kris Jenner were married between 1978 and 1991 and had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob.

On September 30, Kourtney and Khloé both took to Instagram to share fond tributes to their dad.

"I miss you, Daddy. 20 years ago today since I haven't seen you," Kourtney wrote to her Instagram Stories, posting a picture of her father smiling and waving, while Khloé shared: "The orbs are my daddy. I miss you."



Kim had previously shared an emotional tribute to her late dad on what would've been his 79th birthday, posting a carousel of pictures and videos of Robert playing with his children.

"It's almost getting to the point where I've had to remember you longer than I've known you," she wrote on February 22 this year.

"It's been 20 years since we've celebrated your birthday here on earth. But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you!"

"There's so much I wanna tell you and show you and so many little humans I wish you knew because God you would love them so much!" she then wrote, talking about her four children.

"I can close my eyes and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I'll never ever let that go.

"I just really miss you and kinda need you right now. Please come to me in a dream soon."



