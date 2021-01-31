Khloé Kardashian celebrates her stretch marks in bikini photo: 'I love my stripes'
Khloé Kardashian is showing her stretch marks some love.
The reality star and mom to 2-year-old daughter True took to Instagram on Saturday to post a bikini photo that highlighted her stretch marks. Taken while frolicking on the sand under a crystal blue sky, the shot showed off only her torso, chest and upper legs with her stretch marks on display.
Kardashian’s post resulted in a flood of praise from both her celebrity friends and followers alike. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause replied with a series of heart and fire emojis, while sister Kim Kardashian jumped in with “it’s the waist for me,” along with a clapping emoji.
Kardashian has spoken openly about the body shaming she has experienced throughout the years, especially in contrast to her sisters Kim and Kourtney. "I love that pop culture now has realistic body images for women to look up to, especially for kids," she recently told Health. "I love women of all shapes and sizes. I love empowering women, and I’m obsessed with confident women."
Her body has also undergone a series of transformations throughout the years. Last year, she revealed that she dropped over 60 pounds after giving birth to True in 2018.
"If you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand," Kardashian told E!. "Now that I'm in my weight vicinity goal … I'm around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I'm like, ‘Woo! It's the dream.'"
Kardashian isn’t the only star to share messages embracing stretch marks. An outspoken source of transparency about women’s bodies, supermodel Ashley Graham has repeatedly showed off her stretch marks on social media, including a revealing photo last year after giving birth. Just a couple months ago, Bebe Rexha posted an unfiltered bathing suit video of herself on Instagram, making it clear that while she has struggled with accepting her body in the past, she’s “trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me.” In the video, Rexha can be heard saying “Yes, I got stretch marks, let me show you. I got stretch marks, I got cellulite, all of the above.”
And Katie Holmes in 2019 shared unedited photos from a photo shoot with Vogue Australia that revealed the stretch marks on her stomach, resulting in tremendous praise from followers who appreciated her transparent attitude.
