Khloe Kardashian Spends Her 38th Birthday With Daughter True, Laughs at Their Photo Shoot Attempt

Khloé Kardashian is spending her favorite day in her favorite way!

The Good American founder rang in her 38th birthday with daughter True Thompson, 4, by her side. Kardashian shared a selection of images from the occasion where she and her daughter with ex Tristan Thompson wore pink but the reality star admitted that she found the outcome of the snaps rather funny.

"Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love 🥰 I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful," she began in the caption of her Instagram post. "We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have but I love them."

The snaps show Khloe wearing a skin-tight dress and matching heels as she poses in front of a balloon backdrop reading, "Happy Birthday Khloe, Love You." Kim Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter Chicago also came festively dressed for her aunt's celebration, wearing sequins to match her cousin True.

As mother and daughter celebrated, Kardashian also received a ton of birthday love on social media from her family and friends. Faye Resnick and Kris Jenner were among those sharing Instagram tributes to Khloé on her special day.

"You are a GODDESS!!!! 💞💞💞" her mother Kris Jenner commented on the post.

Olivia Pierson wrote: "You are literally BARBIE!!!! So so beautiful birthday girl!!! 🌸🤍"

Khloé is reportedly in a great place in her life as she celebrates another year.

Last month, Khloé sat down with host Amanda Hirsch on her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, during which she shared that she doesn't "feel lonely" as a single mom.

"I don't feel lonely. I don't want to date," she said. "I feel like I'm so busy with work. I'm so obsessed with my girl. Like I love being a mom, so I just am busy."

A source recently told PEOPLE, however, that Khloé is dating. The insider said the relationship is still in its early stages, but she is feeling really good with her new mystery man — a private equity investor she met when sister Kim Kardashian introduced them at a dinner party a few weeks ago.

According to the source, Khloé attended a family lunch outing Saturday with ex Tristan Thompson after True's dance recital. However, she and the Chicago Bulls athlete, 31, hardly ever speak, except for when it comes to co-parenting matters.

In January, an insider told PEOPLE that Thompson's infidelity, which played out on this season of The Kardashians, was "devastating" for Khloé and she will "never take him back again."

During The Kardashians Disney FYC Screening and Q&A in Los Angeles earlier this month, the reality TV star, 37, revealed how rewatching the downfall of her relationship with Thompson has been "a form of therapy."

"It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things," Khloé shared with the audience.

"Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us," she added.