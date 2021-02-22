Subtle detail in Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post sparks new relationship rumors: 'I just died'

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post promoting her new shoe line stirred up quite a bit of conversation — and it wasn’t about footwear.

The 36-year-old reality star shared a photo of herself wearing barely more than Good American boots and a bright and blingy ring on that finger.

“Ain’t nobody lookin at those boots, hunny. We are looking at that RING!!!!” one user said.

“I just died,” another said.

“ARE THEY,” one commenter wrote.

“Yep! They are!” Kardashian responded, before clarifying, “My reply was to the question ‘are they?’ My reply is ‘yep they are’ … meaning yes the shoes are dropping on 2.25.”

Even her ex-boyfriend-turned-current-flame Tristan Thompson reacted to the photo.

“WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection,” he wrote.

Kardashian did not reply directly to any questions about whether or not the photo was an engagement announcement.

She and Thompson, who are parents to 2-year-old True, rekindled their romance late last year after calling it quits for a year. We’ll find out more about their second shot at love in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the meantime, we’ll have to wait for more information on their situation, but at least we can cop some of those Good American shoes on Feb. 25.

